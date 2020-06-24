Glycerin Market Report – Key Players, Industry Overview And Forecasts To 2024

Download PDF Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=north-america-glycerin-market

The major factors driving the growth of this market are raising demand for bio-renewable chemicals. The glycerin market in the North America region is leading in U.S.

North America Glycerin Market is expected to reach 1,355.24 thousand metric tons by 2024 from 756.36 thousand metric tons in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.7% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Glycerin Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research the glycerin market in developing regions is witnessing a growth in terms of its adoption rate, due to growing demand from pharmaceutical industry, rising usage in personal care industry and increasing demand for biodiesel.

Now the question is which are the regions that glycerin market players should target? Data Bridge Market Research has estimated market leaders to target Asia- Pacific developing regions to help them in attaining better volume of revenue generation.

Glycerin market is becoming more competitive every year with biodiesel currently being the largest market source for the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Data Bridge Market Research’s new report highlights the major growth factors and opportunities in the glycerin market.

Market Segmentation: North America Glycerin Market

The North America glycerin market is segmented on the basis of grade, source, application and downstream. On the basis of grade, the NA glycerin market is segmented into; refined glycerin, crude glycerin, natural glycerin and blonde glycerin. In 2017, crude glycerin segment is expected to dominate the NA glycerin market with 63.0% market share and is expected to reach 780.72 thousand metric tons by 2024, growing with a CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

On the basis of source the North America glycerin market is segmented into biodiesel, fatty acid, fatty alcohol, soap, vegetable oils, synthetic and others. In 2017, biodiesel is expected to dominate the NA glycerin market with 63.3% market share and is expected to reach 922.79 thousand metric tons by 2024, growing with a CAGR of 8.7% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

On the basis of application the NA glycerin market is segmented into personal care, food & beverage, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, oral care, alkyd resins, tobacco humectants and others. In 2017, personal care & cosmetic products is expected to dominate the NA glycerin market with 26.1% market share and is expected to reach 413.45 thousand metric tons by 2024, growing with a CAGR of 9.8% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

On the basis of downstream the NA glycerin market is segmented into Propanediol, Propylene glycol, Epichlorohydrin and others. In 2017, propanediol is expected to dominate the NA glycerin market with 40.5% market share and is expected to reach 515.48 thousand metric tons by 2024, growing with a CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Key Points: North America Glycerin Market

North America glycerin market is dominated by Archer Daniels Miland Company followed by Procter & Gamble and Cargill.

Crude glycerin segment is expected to dominate the NA glycerin market.

