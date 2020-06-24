Global Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market 2019: Industry Analysis and Detailed Profiles of Top Industry Players Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN, Promega Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Global Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market is expected to reach USD 649.20 million by 2025 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. ”

According to Data Bridge Market Research new Market report, Global Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market “By Product Type (Reagents, Equipments), By Method (Biochemical { Lipofection, Calcium Phosphate, Deae-Dextran, Dendrimers}, Physical { Electroporation, Nucleofection, Sonoporation, Genegun, Magnetofection, Optoinjection}, Viral { Adenoviruses, Retroviruses, Adenoassociated Viruses}), By Application (Biomedical Research Protein Production { Gene Expression Studies, Cancer Research, Transgenic Models}, Therapeutic Deliver), By End-User (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology Companies, Academics, Research Laboratories), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast is projected to reach USD 1480.12 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Major Players: Global Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN, Promega Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., MAXCYTE, INC., LONZA, Polyplus-transfection SA, Mirus Bio LLC, Sigma-Aldrich, Inc., Sigma-Aldrich, Inc., Genlantis, Inc., among others.

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of technology advancements in the transfection technology, rising prevalence of chronic cases, increase in demand of chimeric genes growing alliances between the leading research institutes to trigger drug discovery, increasing R&D spending and research activities by pharmaceutical and biotech companies and rising research activities in cell science.

Some of the developments made by key players are mentioned below:

In February 2018, Lonza (Switzerland) started their new research and development centers South America in Salto, Brazil to initiate there research in biosciences. This research Centre will have Center of Excellence to share technologies, ingredients, diagnostic systems and knowledge.

In October 2017, Lonza (Switzerland) opened a new research and development Centre in Israel. The main focus behind this research Centre is to accelerate the research in pharmaceutical and biotechnology.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc (U.S) reported that the successful transfection of SiRNA into the B-cell Lymphoma using the Gene Pulser MXcell electroporation system.

Expansion of research and development centers by the company in other countries to promote the research and development activities in the field of cell science or specific to transfection proves that the transfection reagents and equipment market is growing. In future the rate of growth of market may enhance due to more and more progressive research in transfection reagent and equipment market.

Key Drivers: Global Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market

Market Segmentation: Global Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market

The global transfection reagents and equipment market is segmented based on products into two segments; reagents and equipment. In 2018, reagents segment is estimated to rule with 79.1% shares rising at a specified CAGR. However, equipment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The global transfection reagents and equipment market is segmented based on method categories into three segments; biochemical methods, physical and viral method. In 2018, physical segment is valued to rule with the highest shares and rising at the highest CAGR. Physical segment is dominating the market as it was the initial choice for the transfection and highly efficient. Physical method is further sub segmented into electroporation, nucleofection and others. Other physical method is further divided into genegun, magnetofection, sonoporation and optoinjection. Biochemical method is segmented into lipofection, calcium phosphate, deae-dextran and dendrimers. Viral method is divided into 4 sub segments including adenoviruses, retroviruses, adeno associated viruses and others.

Based on application, the global transfection reagents and equipment market is segmented into biomedical research, protein production and therapeutic delivery. In 2018, protein production segment is projected to rule with highest market shares, rising at the highest CAGR. Protein production is dominating the market as protein is essential requirement for food, healthcare and cosmetics so the protein production is the major application of transfection procedure. Biomedical application is further sub segmented into gene expression studies, cancer research and transgenic models.

The global transfection reagents and equipment market is segmented based on end user into two notable segments; academics & research institutes and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. In 2018, academics & research institutes segment is likely to rule with the highest market shares and rising at the highest CAGR. The academics & research institutes are dominating the market as more research are pursuing research organizations. And research organizations later on licensed out to industries for further development of products

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Key Points: Global Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is expected to dominate the global transfection reagents and equipment market Sigma-Aldrich, Inc (distributor of F. Hoffman La. Roche) followed by Promega Corporation., QIAGEN.

The reagent segment is dominating the global transfection reagents and equipment market.

Equipment Segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.9% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

