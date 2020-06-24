Global Software-Defined Perimeter (Sdp) Market 2020-2026| By Top Key Companies Symantec Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Intel Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc.

Global software-defined perimeter (SDP) market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 33.09% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Global Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market By Enforcement Point (Controller, Gateway, End Point), Component (Solution, Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises), Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), End User (Telecom Service Providers, Cloud Service Providers, Enterprises), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Software-defined perimeter (SDP) is also known as black cloud. It was developed to stop the attacks on the application infrastructure which increased at the time of adoption of cloud technology. It hides the critical IT assets within black cloud and cannot be accessed by the outsiders. With the help of this various enterprise can secure their network from the vulnerable attacks. The SDP systems works on various risk criteria, malware outbreaks and threat intelligence.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Need for policy driven, scalable and programmable security architecture is driving the growth of the market

Increasing adoption of cloud based applications is boosting the growth of the market

Strong regulation and compliance requirements is propelling the growth of the

Shortage of cyber security talent is contributing to the growth of the market

Important Features of the Global Software-Defined Perimeter (Sdp) Market Report:

1) What all companies are currently profiled in the report?

Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Cisco Systems Inc., VMware Inc., Verizon, Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., Symantec Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Intel Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., CERTES NETWORKS INC., RSA Security LLC, Cloud Security Alliance, Dell Inc., ARYAKA NETWORKS INC., Cradlepoint Inc., Silver Peak Systems, Inc., Riverbed Technology, Citrix, Big Switch Networks Inc. among others.

** List of companies mentioned may vary in the final report subject to Name Change / Merger etc.

2) What all regional segmentation covered? Can specific country of interest be added?

Currently, research report gives special attention and focus on following regions:

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.

** One country of specific interest can be included at no added cost. For inclusion of more regional segment quote may vary.

3) Can inclusion of additional Segmentation / Market breakdown is possible?

Yes, inclusion of additional segmentation / Market breakdown is possible subject to data availability and difficulty of survey. However a detailed requirement needs to be shared with our research before giving final confirmation to client.

** Depending upon the requirement the deliverable time and quote will vary.

Global Software-Defined Perimeter (Sdp) Market Segmentation:

By Enforcement Type

Controller

Gateway

End Point

By Component

Solution Security Software Risk Analytics and Visualization Access Control, IDS, and IPS Data Loss Prevention Others Control Automation and Orchestration Solution Security Compliance and Policy Management Performance Management and Reporting

Services Support and Maintenance Training and Education Integration and Testing Consulting



By Deployment Mode

Cloud Private Public Hybrid

On-Premises

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By End User

Telecom Service Providers

Cloud Service Providers

Enterprises Information Technology Enabled Services Defense Banking, Financial Services and Insurance Media and Entertainment Government Education Healthcare Others



By Geography

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

What the Report has in Store for you?

– Industry Size & Forecast: The industry analysts have offered historical, current, and expected projections of the industry size from the cost and volume point of view

– Future Opportunities: In this segment of the report, Software-Defined Perimeter (Sdp) competitors are offered with the data on the future aspects that the Software-Defined Perimeter (Sdp) industry is likely to provide

– Industry Trends & Developments: Here, authors of the report have talked about the main developments and trends taking place within the Software-Defined Perimeter (Sdp) marketplace and their anticipated impact at the overall growth

– Study on Industry Segmentation: Detailed breakdown of the key Software-Defined Perimeter (Sdp) industry segments together with product type, application, and vertical has been done in this portion of the report

– Regional Analysis: Software-Defined Perimeter (Sdp) market vendors are served with vital information of the high growth regions and their respective countries, thus assist them to invest in profitable regions

– Competitive Landscape: This section of the report sheds light on the competitive situation of the Software-Defined Perimeter (Sdp) market by focusing at the crucial strategies taken up through the players to consolidate their presence inside the Software-Defined Perimeter (Sdp) industry.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Software-Defined Perimeter (Sdp) Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Software-Defined Perimeter (Sdp) market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Software-Defined Perimeter (Sdp) Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Software-Defined Perimeter (Sdp)

Chapter 4: Presenting Software-Defined Perimeter (Sdp) Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2020-2027

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Software-Defined Perimeter (Sdp) market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

Table Of Contents Is Available Here@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-software-defined-perimeter-sdp-market

