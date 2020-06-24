Global Dimethylformamide (DMF) Market Report 2020 with Coronavirus (Covid19) Effect Analysis | Samsung Fine Chemicals, BASF, DowDuPont

As we’re rapidly approaching the middle of the year, it’s a great time to look ahead at where we’re going and the Dimethylformamide (DMF) market Trends we’re likely to see more of in 2020. This report will look in more detail at some of the specific trends to look out for.

“Dimethylformamide is an organic compound with the formula (CH3)2NC(O)H. Commonly abbreviated as DMF (although this acronym is sometimes used for dimethylfuran), this colourless liquid is miscible with water and the majority of organic liquids. DMF is a common solvent for chemical reactions. Dimethylformamide is odorless whereas technical grade or degraded samples often have a fishy smell due to impurity of dimethylamine. As its name indicates, it is a derivative of formamide, the amide of formic acid.

First, the Dimethylformamide (DMF) industry concentration is high; China is the biggest producer and consumer of DMF. There are no more than one hundred manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly come from America and western European.

In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in China. The four biggest manufactures of DMF are located in China, which accounts for nearly a half of the global production. American and Europe has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like BASF and DuPont, both have perfect products. Asia companies Samsung and Mitsubishi are also important player in this market.

Second, many company have several plants, usually close to aimed consumption market. Jiangshan Chemical and Jinmei Riyue are typical manufacturers that aiming at Zhejiang market and Shandong Market where produces most part of ChinaÃ¢ÂÂs PU material. Some company usually take a joint venture enter into aim market, like BASF-YPC is a joint venture of BASF and Sinopec, which locates in Jiangsu province.

Third, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too.

Fourth, the import and export percent of this industry is high. Since the supply of DMF in China is more than demand, China has to export more than 100 KMT products to other area. Also, foreign companies are willing to buy Chinese products due to its low price.

Fifth, company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. Belgium company Taminco bought UBC to develop its market of DMF, then bought American company Air product to develop its business in United States. Now Tamin co is a subsidiary of Eastman. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, the developed areasÃ¢ÂÂ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years., such as German Company Helm provide technical support to Saudis Chemanol.

Sixth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so itÃ¢ÂÂs important to put an eye to economic indexes and leadersÃ¢ÂÂ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Dimethylformamide (DMF) will increase.

Seventh, we tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Dimethylformamide (DMF) 3900 market in 2020.

Dimethylformamide (DMF) Industry

Global Dimethylformamide (DMF) market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends. It allows you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The Dimethylformamide (DMF) industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the game-changing strategic analysis of the key factors driving the market. The report includes the forecasts by 2020-2028, analysis by 2014-2019, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share predictions and profiles of the top Dimethylformamide (DMF) industry players.

1. The coronavirus Outbreak: Implications for Dimethylformamide (DMF) market

Market.biz has found that the economic and market impacts of coronavirus may be much larger than those of the 2003 SARS virus. The ongoing spread of the new coronavirus has become one of the biggest threats to the global Dimethylformamide (DMF) business.

“From an business perspective, the key issue is not just the number of cases of COVID-19, but the level of disruption to Dimethylformamide (DMF) business from containment measures.”

For that reason, we have analysed covid-19 implications on worldwide Dimethylformamide (DMF) industry in this study.

2. Expect at least one Y-o-Y reasonable market move or more by 2028

Instead, that impending major uptrend failed to arrive on schedule because of coronavirus pandemic, but the Global Dimethylformamide (DMF) market ran higher without posting any sharp declines and surely sees peaks in years to come.

3. The Global Dimethylformamide (DMF) Market Key Business Segments Growth & % Share May See a Paradigm Shift

Type–

First grade

Qualified grade

Other

Application–

Polyurethane processing

Polyacrylonitrile

Copper Clad Laminate

Pharmaceuticals

Other

Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa.

4. Trade dispute will continue, who is staying up in Competition

Negotiations between the US and China will continue in 2020, shaping all the uncertainty and worry-making still some emerging players are tapping highest growth rate and establishing its market share whereas reliable giants of Global Dimethylformamide (DMF) industry still tuned with their strategic moves to challenge all competition.

How Key Players of the Global Dimethylformamide (DMF) Market are Identified and what all Scenarios are considered while profiling players such as-

Samsung Fine Chemicals, BASF, DowDuPont, Saudis Chemanol, Taminco, Formosa Plastics, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Balaji Amines, Shandong Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical, Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical, Anyang Chemical Industry, Shandong Jinmei Riyue Industry, Inner Me

– Disruptive competition tops the list of industry challenges

– Revenue Monetization models, customer experience and cost of business making.

– Top innovative drivers, Strategic moves etc.

