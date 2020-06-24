Global Automotive Motor Market Report 2020 with Coronavirus (Covid19) Effect Analysis | Bosch, Asmo, Mitsuba

As we’re rapidly approaching the middle of the year, it’s a great time to look ahead at where we’re going and the Automotive Motor market Trends we’re likely to see more of in 2020. This report will look in more detail at some of the specific trends to look out for.

“Motors are devices used to transfer or transform electric power according to the principle of electromagnetic induction. Automotive motors include various used in vehicles, such as powertrain motor, power seat motors, wiper motors, etc. Generally, a normal saloon car will equip about 20~30 motors and a luxury saloon car may need 3 times. For commercial vehicles, the amount of motors equipped is also more than 10. These automotive motors are very important to vehicles.

Automotive motors include various motors used in automotive, the product structure is chaos. The price of different type product is large. Enterprises like Mabuchi can supply several times of other companyÃ¢ÂÂs production, but its production value is not as high as production in market share due to the low price.

As a high tech industry, the manufacturing technology of automotive motors is mature but only these international giants can supply the high end products with excellent performance. There is still a core technical barrier.

The automotive motors market concentration is rather high as the major manufacturer occupied large share of the market. International giants like Bosch, Asmo have built many factories around the world, especially in China, where the automotive industry developed fast and the market demand is larger and larger.

Facing the fierce competition, Chinese manufacturers should invest more on research and development to maintain and expand their market share. While these international giants should take measures like introduce new products, build new factories to hold their position in market.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Automotive Motor 4900 market in 2020.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: Automotive Motor Industry

Global Automotive Motor market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends. It allows you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The Automotive Motor industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the game-changing strategic analysis of the key factors driving the market. The report includes the forecasts by 2020-2028, analysis by 2014-2019, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share predictions and profiles of the top Automotive Motor industry players.

GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE MOTOR INDUSTRY SCOPE & TARGET WITH KEY FINDINGS / OBJECTIVES

1. The coronavirus Outbreak: Implications for Automotive Motor market

Market.biz has found that the economic and market impacts of coronavirus may be much larger than those of the 2003 SARS virus. The ongoing spread of the new coronavirus has become one of the biggest threats to the global Automotive Motor business.

“From an business perspective, the key issue is not just the number of cases of COVID-19, but the level of disruption to Automotive Motor business from containment measures.”

For that reason, we have analysed covid-19 implications on worldwide Automotive Motor industry in this study.

2. Expect at least one Y-o-Y reasonable market move or more by 2028

Instead, that impending major uptrend failed to arrive on schedule because of coronavirus pandemic, but the Global Automotive Motor market ran higher without posting any sharp declines and surely sees peaks in years to come.

3. The Global Automotive Motor Market Key Business Segments Growth & % Share May See a Paradigm Shift

Type–

Motor

Stater

Alternator

Application–

Body

Powertrain

Classis

Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa.

4. Trade dispute will continue, who is staying up in Competition

Negotiations between the US and China will continue in 2020, shaping all the uncertainty and worry-making still some emerging players are tapping highest growth rate and establishing its market share whereas reliable giants of Global Automotive Motor industry still tuned with their strategic moves to challenge all competition.

How Key Players of the Global Automotive Motor Market are Identified and what all Scenarios are considered while profiling players such as-

Bosch, Asmo, Mitsuba, Brose, Johnson Electric, Nidec, Mabuchi, Valeo Group, Mahle, S&T Motiv, Remy International, BÃÂ¼HLER Motor, Shihlin Electric, Jheeco, Bright, Inteva Products, Wuxi Minxian, Prestolite Electric, Zhejiang Dehong

– Disruptive competition tops the list of industry challenges

– Revenue Monetization models, customer experience and cost of business making.

– Top innovative drivers, Strategic moves etc.

