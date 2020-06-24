Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market Report 2020 with Coronavirus (Covid19) Effect Analysis | Faurecia, Sango, Eberspacher

As we’re rapidly approaching the middle of the year, it’s a great time to look ahead at where we’re going and the Automotive Catalytic Converter market Trends we’re likely to see more of in 2020. This report will look in more detail at some of the specific trends to look out for.

“An automotive catalytic converter is a device that uses a catalyst to convert three harmful compounds in car exhaust into harmless compounds. It is a stainless steel box mounted in the exhaust system. Inside is the auto catalyst – a ceramic or metallic substrate with an active coating incorporating chemical compounds (the washcoat) to support a combination of catalytical materials or minerals selected for their effectiveness in the required emissions reductions.

The global average price of automotive catalytic converters is in the decreasing trend, from 128.3 USD/Unit in 2011 to 121.3 USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of automotive catalytic converters includes three-way converter, two-way converter and other type, and the proportion of three-way converter in 2015 is about 83%.

Automotive catalytic converters are widely used in passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. The most proportion of automotive catalytic converters is used for passenger vehicle, and the consumption proportion in 2015 is about 75%.

China region is the largest supplier of automotive catalytic converters, with a production market share nearly 28% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of automotive catalytic converters, enjoying production market share nearly 26% in 2015.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 26% in 2015. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 23%.

Market competition is intense. Faurecia, Sango, Eberspacher, Katcon, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Automotive Catalytic Converter 4900 market in 2020.

“

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: Automotive Catalytic Converter Industry

Global Automotive Catalytic Converter market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends. It allows you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The Automotive Catalytic Converter industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the game-changing strategic analysis of the key factors driving the market. The report includes the forecasts by 2020-2028, analysis by 2014-2019, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share predictions and profiles of the top Automotive Catalytic Converter industry players.

GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE CATALYTIC CONVERTER INDUSTRY SCOPE & TARGET WITH KEY FINDINGS / OBJECTIVES

1. The coronavirus Outbreak: Implications for Automotive Catalytic Converter market

Market.biz has found that the economic and market impacts of coronavirus may be much larger than those of the 2003 SARS virus. The ongoing spread of the new coronavirus has become one of the biggest threats to the global Automotive Catalytic Converter business.

“From an business perspective, the key issue is not just the number of cases of COVID-19, but the level of disruption to Automotive Catalytic Converter business from containment measures.”

For that reason, we have analysed covid-19 implications on worldwide Automotive Catalytic Converter industry in this study.

2. Expect at least one Y-o-Y reasonable market move or more by 2028

Instead, that impending major uptrend failed to arrive on schedule because of coronavirus pandemic, but the Global Automotive Catalytic Converter market ran higher without posting any sharp declines and surely sees peaks in years to come.

3. The Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market Key Business Segments Growth & % Share May See a Paradigm Shift

Type–

Two-Way Converters

Three-Way Converters

Other

Application–

OEM market

Replacement market

Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa.

4. Trade dispute will continue, who is staying up in Competition

Negotiations between the US and China will continue in 2020, shaping all the uncertainty and worry-making still some emerging players are tapping highest growth rate and establishing its market share whereas reliable giants of Global Automotive Catalytic Converter industry still tuned with their strategic moves to challenge all competition.

How Key Players of the Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market are Identified and what all Scenarios are considered while profiling players such as-

Faurecia, Sango, Eberspacher, Katcon, Tenneco, Boysen, Benteler, Sejong, Calsonic Kansei, Bosal, Yutaka, Magneti Marelli, Weifu Lida, Chongqing Hiter, Futaba, Liuzhou Lihe, Brillient Tiger, Tianjin Catarc

– Disruptive competition tops the list of industry challenges

– Revenue Monetization models, customer experience and cost of business making.

– Top innovative drivers, Strategic moves etc.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market”

162- Number of Tables and Figures.

148- Pages.

KEY BENEFITS

– Major countries in each region are mapped according to Automotive Catalytic Converter business revenue.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– The report includes an in-depth analysis of current research and industrial developments within the Automotive Catalytic Converter market.

– Key players and their key developments in the recent years are listed.

Significant Key Features Highlights of The Reports

Detailed Overview Of Automotive Catalytic Converter industry

Changing Market Dynamics of The Industry

In-Depth Market Segmentation by Type, Application Etc.

Historical, Current and Projected Market Size in Terms of Volume & Value

Recent Industry Trends and Developments

Competitive Landscape Of Automotive Catalytic Converter Market

Strategies of Key Players and Product Offerings

Potential and Niche Segments/Regions Exhibiting Promising Growth

