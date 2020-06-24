Digital Inks Market Key Manufacturers, Development Trends and Competitive Analysis| Sun Chemical,INX International Ink Co.,Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., LTD.,JK org., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Digital Inks Market is a professional and in depth market report that focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, possible sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis of Chemical and Materials industry. It shows that the rise in market value is generally attributed to the rising growth of the applicable industries and the subsequent rise in demand of applications. The Digital Inks Market analysis gives an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest growth amid the approximate forecast frame. The competitive landscape section of the Digital Inks Market report brings into light a clear insight about the market share analysis of major industry players.

The Global Digital Inks Market is expected to reach USD 4.75 billion by 2025, from USD 2.26 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Digital inks are used to print a digital based image directly into multiple media. The demand for digital ink is increasing in textile and printing markets, as it can use for various purposes like restaurants and food services industry are using digitally printed wide-format graphics to increase sales and create awareness about food products and financial services are using it for a promotional product to derive operations and sales. The inks support on-demand printing having short and quick turnaround time thereby resulting in lower costs

Who are the key Top Competitors in the Global Digital Inks Market?

Sun Chemical,INX International Ink Co.,Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., LTD.,JK org., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Marabu, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Nutec Digital Ink, Bordeaux Digital Printink Ltd., Dupont., Torrecid, Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA, SPGprints, Huntsman International LLC., Dip-Tech, Kornit Digital, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, Wikoff Color Corporation, Independent Ink inc., Cabot Corporation, Blue Jade Texink Pvt. Ltd., Megasign

Global Digital Inks Market Segmentation:

By Formulation:

Solvent-Based

UV-Cured

Water-Based

Oil-Based

Others

By Application:

Advertising & Promotion

Packaging

Clothing & Household Textiles

Glass Printing

Publication

Ceramic Tiles Printing

Others

By Substrate:

Plastics

Textiles

Paper

Ceramics & Glass

Others

By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Global Digital Inks Market Dynamic Forces:

Market Drivers:

High demand in digital textile printing inks market

Rising demand for digital inks from the ceramic tiles industry

Growing demand for UV-curable digital inks

Market Restraint:

Government regulations for the usage of inorganic solvents and toxic metals

Downfall in the publishing market

Important Points Covered in Digital Inks Market Report Are:

Study Coverage

Executive Summary

Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

Breakdown Data by Substrate

Breakdown Data by Application

Breakdown Data by Countries

Digital Inks Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

Company Profiles

Future Forecast

Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Research Findings and Conclusion

And More.

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the Digital Inks market

Analyze and forecast the Digital Inks market on the basis of formulation, application, and substrate.

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for the formulation, application, and substrate

