Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market to Witness Exponential Growth | Top Industry Players are Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Samsung Medison Co. Ltd., Shimadzu Medical (India) Pvt. Ltd.

This Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market report studies the Healthcare industry on various parameters such as raw materials, cost, and technology and consumer preference. It also provides important market credentials such as history, various expansions and trends, trade overview, regional markets, trade & also market competitors. Under the analysis on market share by key players, Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market report covers capital, revenue, and price analysis by the business along with other sections such as expansion plans, areas assisted, products offered by key manufacturers, alliance and acquisition & headquarters delivery. The global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market analysis report gives an thorough overview of the research trends for the financial year 2020.

The global diagnostic imaging equipment market is growing at a substantial CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.The market is driven because of the increase in load of target diseases and rising investments, funds and grants for the modernization of imaging facilities.

Some of the major players operating in global diagnostic imaging equipment market are General Electric Company, Hitachi Ltd., Hologic, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Samsung Medison Co., Ltd., Shimadzu Medical (India) Pvt. Ltd., CANON MEDICAL SYSTEM CORPORATION, ESAOTE SPA, Allengers., CURA Healthcare, Neusoft Corporation, NP JSC «AMICO», Shanghai Lianying Medical Technology Co., Ltd., FUJIFILM Corporation, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited and among others.

Market Definition: Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market

Diagnostic imaging is a method through which the internal structure of a human body is observed with the help of the electromagnetic radiation to obtain an accurate diagnosis. Diagnostic imaging equipment is used for early diseases detection by using medical imaging. It detects abnormalities through imaging of organs and tissues by creating a database of human physiology and anatomy.

Segmentation: Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market

Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market : By Product Type

X-ray Imaging

Digital

Analog

MRI

Ultrasound

CT-Scan,

Nuclear Imaging

Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market : By Application

Oncology

Cardiology

Orthopedics

Others

Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market : By Types

Disposable

Reusable

Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market : By Therapy

Insulin

Glucagon-like Peptide-1

Growth Hormones

Fertility

Osteoporosis

Others

Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market : By Portability

Stationary X-ray Imaging Systems

Portable X-ray Imaging Systems

Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market : By End Users

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Research Centers

Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Drivers

Increasing government investments is enhancing the market growth

Rising number of diagnostic imaging accelerating the market growth

Increased incidence of chronic diseases is acting as a catalyst for the market growth

Growth in the geriatric population is boosting the market growth

Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Restraints

High cost of diagnosis is hampering the market

Side effects such as radiations emerging out of the diagnostic imaging equipment, is hindering the market growth

Key Developments in the Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market:

In May 2019, GE Healthcare and World Courier combined their expertise in manufacturing and logistics for providing of an efficient of cell and gene therapies. This collaboration would help in the commercialization of advanced therapies and to create end-to-end supply chain of the treatments so as to meet the increasing demands

In February 2019, Philips announced that they have launched EPIQ Elite premium ultrasound system for general imaging and obstetrics & gynecology. This launch promises to deliver a new ultrasound solution as it comprises of specific medical specialties. With this launch, company aims in expanding its portfolio in the global market

Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market : Competitive Analysis

Global diagnostic imaging equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of diagnostic imaging equipment for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technical Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Opportunities in the Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Report :-

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2020-2026 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market report. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across regional. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Global.

