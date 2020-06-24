Capsule Endoscopy Market 2020 Advance Study Focusing On Market Analysis | Top Vendors are Boston Scientific Corporation, CapsoVision Inc., ConMed Corporation, Cook, The Guidant Group

This Capsule Endoscopy Market report studies the Healthcare industry on various parameters such as raw materials, cost, and technology and consumer preference. It also provides important market credentials such as history, various expansions and trends, trade overview, regional markets, trade & also market competitors. Under the analysis on market share by key players, Capsule Endoscopy Market report covers capital, revenue, and price analysis by the business along with other sections such as expansion plans, areas assisted, products offered by key manufacturers, alliance and acquisition & headquarters delivery. The global Capsule Endoscopy Market analysis report gives an thorough overview of the research trends for the financial year 2020.

Global capsule endoscopy treatment market is expected to grow with 11.95% CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the historic year of 2017, base year of 2018. Growing expansions in the field of technologies for diagnosing the digestive disorder is acting as an opportunity for this market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global capsule endoscopy treatment market are Boston Scientific Corporation, CapsoVision Inc., ConMed Corporation, Cook, The Guidant Group, , INTROMEDIC, Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technology (Group) Co., Ltd, Medtronic, Olympus Corporation, RF Co.,Ltd., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Check-Cap, Accu-Read, INC., Interscope Inc, among others.

Market Definition: Global Capsule Endoscopy Market

Capsule endoscopy is a technology used for the detection of digestive disorders. It is performed to detect Crohn’s disease, celiac disease, gastrointestinal tumors, bleeding among others. The components of capsule endoscopes include a camera, a transmitter and a light source. The capsule offers real-time data to expedite the diagnosis process which leads to earlier treatment and sooner retrieval in the gastrointestinal complications. The easy assessment in the internal organ and precise data boosts the market growth.

Segmentation: Global Capsule Endoscopy Market

Capsule Endoscopy Market : By Product

Small Bowel Capsule

Colon Capsule

Esophageal Capsule

Capsule Endoscopy Market : By Component

Camera Capsule

Workstation

Data Recorder

Capsule Endoscopy Market : By Type

Wireless Capsule Endoscopy

Receiver Capsule Endoscopy

Others

Capsule Endoscopy Market : By Application

Intestine Disease

Crohn’s Disease

Gastrointestinal Bleeding

Tumours

Others

Capsule Endoscopy Market : By End Users

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Ambulatory Surgery Centres

Others

Capsule Endoscopy Market : By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East and Africa



Capsule Endoscopy Market Drivers:

Prevailing aging population and increasing cases of digestive disorder will drive the market growth

Growing cases of peptic ulcer, colon cancer and crohn’s disease is another factor uplifting the market growth

Rising screening and diagnostic technologies will also enhance the demand of this market in the forecast period

It is a minimally invasive procedure for detecting the digestive disorder along with faster and easier detection; this is another factor driving the market growth

Capsule Endoscopy Market Restraints:

High cost of the technologies is one of the factor restricting the growth of this market

Lack of skilled professional will also impede the market growth in the forecast period

Key Developments in the Capsule Endoscopy Market:

In March 2016, Medtronic received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for, PillCam COLON 2 capsule, a compact sized edible capsule endoscope, which provides the detailed visualization of the colon for the assessment of polyps in patients. The product will offer the early diagnosis and better treatment of chronic gastrointestinal diseases and cancers

In May 2014, Olympus launched ENDOCAPSULE 10, a minimally invasive advanced system for small bowel capsule endoscopy procedures. The product offers detailed images of the small intestine with enhanced efficiency. It also supports patient comfort with enhanced quality of care at low cost. This product launch will enhance the product portfolio of the company.

Competitive Analysis

Global Capsule Endoscopy treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of capsule endoscopy treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Capsule Endoscopy Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global capsule endoscopy market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

