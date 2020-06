Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market to See Booming Ahead | Global Players are Radiometer Medical ApS, Sarstedt AG & Co, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medtronic, Thermo Fisher Scientific

This Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market report studies the Healthcare industry on various parameters such as raw materials, cost, and technology and consumer preference. It also provides important market credentials such as history, various expansions and trends, trade overview, regional markets, trade & also market competitors. Under the analysis on market share by key players, Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market report covers capital, revenue, and price analysis by the business along with other sections such as expansion plans, areas assisted, products offered by key manufacturers, alliance and acquisition & headquarters delivery. The global Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market analysis report gives an thorough overview of the research trends for the financial year 2020.

The global capillary blood collection devices market is accounted for USD 7.84 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Some of the major players operating in global capillary blood collection market are Radiometer Medical ApS, Sarstedt AG & Co, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medtronic, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Kabe Labortechnik GmbH, Terumo Medical Corporation, Scrip Products Corporation, Greiner Group, Improve Medical Technology Co. Ltd. among others.

Market Definition: Global Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market

Blood specimen is collected routinely to obtain blood for laboratory testing. Capillary blood is usually collected in tubes which are typically made up of plastics, glass, stainless steel or ceramics.

Market Segmentation: Global Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market

By material, global capillary blood collection devices market is segmented into plastic, glass, stainless steel, ceramic, others.

On the basis of devices, global capillary blood collection devices market is segmented into lancets, micro-container tubes, micro-hematocrit tubes, warming devices.

On the basis of end user, global capillary blood collection market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory care center, blood donation centers, diagnostic centers.

On the basis of geography, global capillary blood collection market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Major Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing geriatric population

Growth in demand for safe blood collection technologies

Increase in demand for improved blood sampling techniques

Increase in preference towards disposable products for laboratory

Risks associated with the capillary blood collection technique

Competitive Analysis: Global Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market

The global capillary blood collection market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of capillary blood collection market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

