Bone Densitometer Devices Market to Witness Exponential Growth | Top Industry Players are DMS Group, Osteometer Meditech Inc., OSTEOSYS Corp., Trivitron Healthcare, Swissray, Medonica Co. LTD;

This Bone Densitometer Devices Market report studies the Healthcare industry on various parameters such as raw materials, cost, and technology and consumer preference. It also provides important market credentials such as history, various expansions and trends, trade overview, regional markets, trade & also market competitors. Under the analysis on market share by key players, Bone Densitometer Devices Market report covers capital, revenue, and price analysis by the business along with other sections such as expansion plans, areas assisted, products offered by key manufacturers, alliance and acquisition & headquarters delivery. The global Bone Densitometer Devices Market analysis report gives an thorough overview of the research trends for the financial year 2020.

Global bone densitometer devices market is registering a steady CAGR of 4.20% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising incidents of osteoporosis, technological advancement and surging preferences.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global bone densitometer devices market are BeamMed Ltd., CompuMed, Inc., Hologic, Inc., General Electric Company, DMS Group, Osteometer Meditech Inc., OSTEOSYS Corp., Trivitron Healthcare, Swissray, Medonica Co. LTD, CooperSurgical, Inc., Scanflex Healthcare AB, FURUNO ELECTRIC CO.,LTD, Medilink UK, Demetech AB., KITA, MedWrench, LLC., Dentsply Sirona, Echolight S.p.a., Asclepius Wellness and Tecnicare Healthcare Company among others.

Market Definition: Global Bone Densitometer Devices Market

Bone densitometer is a medical device that utilizes x-ray pieces to measure the calcium concentration of the bone to reverse the bone density and thus the risk of bone fracture. It is also used to discover a disease called osteoporosis where the bone density is small and the hazard or threat of bone invoice or breaking is high. The primary aim of bone densitometer systems is to use treatment techniques to identify those at danger of growing osteoporosis and audit alterations in bone density.

Segmentation: Global Bone Densitometer Devices Market

Bone Densitometer Devices Market : By Application

Central Scan

Peripheral Scan

Bone Densitometer Devices Market : By Technology

Dual Energy X-ray Absorptiometry

Single X-Ray Absorptiometry

Radiographic Absorptiometry

Quantitative Computed Tomography

Ultrasound

Other

Bone Densitometer Devices Market : By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

Bone Densitometer Devices Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2016, Trivitron Group introduced Labsystems Diagnostics IVD factory to house variety of medical devices & equipment under one campus. It will be the third producing facility which will soon start commercial manufacturing in the park.

In September 2014, CASIS research will launch aboard SpaceX mission to space station. The hardware and life science research sponsored by CASIS for the national laboratory of the space station includes the Bone Densitometer, the first X-ray machine mounted on the space station. By using Dual-Energy X-ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) technology, the Bone Densitometer will enable astronauts to analyze bone density of model organisms in space. In brief, by calculating energy levels absorbed by bones via the device, scientists will be able to evaluate the loss of bone density.

Bone Densitometer Devices Market Drivers

Rising incidents of osteoporosis is driving the growth of the market

regular technological advancement is helping in the market growth

Surging preferences for bone densitometer devices drives the growth of the market

Increasing geriatric population is also helping in the growth of the market

Bone Densitometer Devices Market Restraints

High cost of these devices restricts the market growth

Lack of skilled professional hinders the market growth

Bone Densitometer Devices Market : Competitive Analysis:

Global bone densitometer devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of bone densitometer devices market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

