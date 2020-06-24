Sci-Tech
Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market 2020 : Latest Research Report , Key Players Strategies and More..
The report titled “Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market” has recently added by MarketResearch.Biz to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides a comprehensive analysis of different attributes of industries such as current and future trends, policies, and key players operating in several regions. The quantitative and qualitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts
The major players in global Artificial Intelligence in Retail market include:
International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Amazon Web Services Inc, Oracle Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Google LLC, Sentient Technologies Inc, Salesforce
Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Segmented by component, deployment mode, technology, application, and region
Segmentation on the Basis of Component:
Solutions
Services
Segmentation on the Basis of Deployment mode:
Cloud
On-premise
Segmentation on the Basis of Technology:
Machine Learning and Deep Learning
Natural Language Processing
Others (Analytics and Process Automation)
Segmentation on the Basis of Application:
Predictive Merchandising
Programmatic Advertising
Market Forecasting
In-Store Visual Monitoring and Surveillance
Location-Based Marketing
Others (Real-Time Pricing and Incentives, and Real-Time Product Targeting)
The scope of the Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Report:
– Regional scope – North America (U.S., Mexico, Canada,), Europe (U.K., Germany; France; Italy; Russia; Spain, etc), South America (Brazil; Argentina, etc), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia; South Africa, etc)
– Methodology – a combination of primary and secondary research
– Report coverage – market size, share, trends, statistics, challenges, opportunities, drivers, and restraints
– Forecast period – 2020-2029
