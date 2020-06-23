Veterinary X-ray Market Trends 2026 | Major Giants – IDEXX, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Onex Corporation, Sedecal, Agfa-Gevaert Group

The Veterinary X-ray Market report is a truthful source of information which offers a telescopic view of the current market trends, situations, opportunities and status. All the data and information collected in this market document for research and analysis is represented in the form of graphs, charts or tables for the sensible understanding of users. Besides, big sample sizes have been exploited for the data collection in this report which ensembles the necessities of small, medium as well as large size of businesses. This Veterinary X-ray Market analysis report works on all the aspects of market that are required to create the finest and top-notch market research report.

Market Analysis: Global Veterinary X-Ray Market

The Global Veterinary X-Ray Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 632.05 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1048.40 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 6.53% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Veterinary x-ray illuminators market is driven by increased number of healthcare infrastructure for animals.

Key Market Competitors: Global Veterinary X-Ray Market

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the veterinary X-ray market are IDEXX, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Onex Corporation, Sedecal, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Sound Technologies, Canon Inc, Examion, Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc., DRE Veterinary, an Avante Health Solutions company, Comes Electro s.n.c. , Sedecal , Control-X Medical Inc , Examion GmbH, Cuattro Medical. and Heska Corporation.

Market Definition: Global Veterinary X-Ray Market

X-ray machines are for the production of x-ray radiations. These x-ray radiations are used in healthcare & medical sectors for medical diagnosis and interventions. X-ray machines are also used for diagnosis of disorders in animals and they are referred to as veterinary X-rays. Veterinary X-Ray contains mostly of diagnostic medical images, which are generated in veterinary healthcare practice in which a vacuum tube produces X-rays which are used to make radiograph systems. Veterinary X-Ray is used for the suspected injuries from a trauma, evaluation of a broken bone, or looking for a foreign object that a patient swallowed.

Veterinary X-ray Market Drivers:

Rising in animal adoption

Veterinary X-Ray illuminators market is driven by Increased number of healthcare infrastructure for animals.

Increase in occurrence of injuries and diseases in animals

Constant innovations and advancements in the industry will act as a major market driver

Veterinary X-ray Market Restraints:

High cost of the X-Ray instruments

Lack of trained professionals that can utilize completely these instruments is also acting as a major market restraint

Segmentation: Global Veterinary X-Ray Market

Veterinary X-ray Market : By Type

Digital X-ray

Analog X-ray

Veterinary X-ray Market : By Mobility

Stationary

Portable

Veterinary X-ray Market : By Technology

Computed Radiography

Direct Radiography

Film Screen Radiography

Veterinary X-ray Market : By Animal Type

Small Companion Animals

Large Animals

Veterinary X-ray Market : By Application

Orthopedics & Trauma

Dental Applications

Oncology

Other Applications

Veterinary X-ray Market : By End-User

Veterinary Hospitals & Academic Institutes

Veterinary Clinics

Veterinary X-ray Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Veterinary X-ray Market :

In August 2018, Vetology launched pet X-ray-reading AI software. This software offers the veterinary professionals a preset diagnostic resource for patient radiographs.

In May 2014, Carestream has launched a new version of image suite software which supports view of X-ray images on iPad mobile devices for veterinary practices across the globe.

Competitive Analysis: Global Veterinary X-Ray Market

The global veterinary X-ray market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of veterinary X-ray market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

