Nurse Call Systems Market is Rising with Healthy CAGR | Major Giants – Intercall Systems, Nurse Call Systems; Notify; AMETEK.Inc.; Hill-Rom Services Inc

Market Analysis: Global Nurse Call Systems Market

Global nurse call systems market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 6.19 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased levels of funding and expenditure being incurred for development and integration of IP-based nurse call systems.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global nurse call systems market are Intercall Systems | Nurse Call Systems; Notify; AMETEK.Inc.; Hill-Rom Services Inc.; Ascom; Siemens; Honeywell International Inc.; Jeron Electronic Systems Inc.; Azure Healthcare; SCHRACK SECONET AG; Johnson Controls; STANLEY Healthcare; Tunstall Group; West-Com Nurse Call Systems, Inc.; Critical Alert; Live Sentinel; Vigil Health Solutions Inc.; Cornell Communications among others.

Market Definition: Global Nurse Call Systems Market

Nurse call system is defined as the technology responsible for informing the nurses whenever a patient or physicians call for them. These technologies involve various components such as buttons, alarms, communication devices and software services which work in combination with each other to ensure that the nurses are immediately informed of the patient/physician call.

Nurse Call Systems Market Drivers :

Enhanced communication capabilities and wide application base for these systems is expected to drive the growth of the market

Innovations and advancements of technologies in market also acts as a market driver

Lack of professionally trained staff giving rise to demands for integrated hospital systems will also boost the market growth in the forecast period

Better responsiveness and workflow optimization with the help of integrated systems; this factor is expected to foster growth of the market

Nurse Call Systems Market Restraints :

Lack in the presence of favorable regulations from the authorities for the high adoption rate of these systems will hinder the market growth

Large levels of costs associated with the utilization and integration of these systems; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Presence of a variety of regulations and standardizations from different regions globally acts as a market restraint

Segmentation: Global Nurse Call Systems Market

Nurse Call Systems Market : By Type

Traditional

Advanced

Middleware Interfaced

Others

Nurse Call Systems Market : By Components

Button-Based Systems

Integrated Communication Systems

Mobile Systems

Intercom Systems

Audio/Visual

Digital Nurse Call Systems (NCS)

Central Console

Room Stations

IP Based Systems

Hallway Communication System

Corridor or Intermediate Station Lights

Others

Nurse Call Systems Market : y Technology

Wired Communication

Wireless Communication

Nurse Call Systems Market : By Application

Alarms & Communications

Workflow Optimization

Wanderer Control

Fall Detection & Prevention

Nurse Call Systems Market : By End-User

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Outpatient Departments (OPDs)

Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs)

Long-Term Care Facilities

Clinics & Physician Offices

Home Care Settings

Others

Nurse Call Systems Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Intercall Systems announced the availability of “MICRA MASTER NURSE CALL STATION” resultant of UL 1069 approval. The product will be available for various hospitals and healthcare facilities with the product currently in production cycle. The company has designed the product to be highly cost-effective coming equipped with all of the latest features and benefits

In September 2018, Notify announced the availability of “Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)”. It is a combination of technologies and services required for the successful implementation of nurse call system in a mobile app. This will prevent the high expenditure rate of integrating nurse call systems while offering a highly effective service helping streamline the communication process

Competitive Analysis:

Global nurse call systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of nurse call systems market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Nurse Call Systems Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents :

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

