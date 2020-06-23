North America Body Composition Analyzers Market 2020 Opportunity Ahead of Earnings with GENERAL ELECTRIC, OMRON Corporation, seca, Tanita, Bodystat, RJL SYSTEMS, Hologic Inc.

The Body Composition Analyzers Market report is a truthful source of information which offers a telescopic view of the current market trends, situations, opportunities and status. All the data and information collected in this market document for research and analysis is represented in the form of graphs, charts or tables for the sensible understanding of users. Besides, big sample sizes have been exploited for the data collection in this report which ensembles the necessities of small, medium as well as large size of businesses. This Body Composition Analyzers Market analysis report works on all the aspects of market that are required to create the finest and top-notch market research report.

Market Analysis: North America Body Composition Analyzer Market

North America body composition analyzer market is registering a healthy CAGR of 13.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed to growth in the obese population and increased metabolic disorder prevalence along with increased government initiatives to encourage healthy lifestyle adoption.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the North America body composition analyzer market are GENERAL ELECTRIC, OMRON Corporation, seca, Tanita, Bodystat, RJL SYSTEMS, Hologic Inc., Maltron International Ltd, InBody CO., LTD., SELVAS Healthcare, Inc., Beurer, LAICA S.p.A, AKERN SRL, COSMED srl, ACCUFITNESS, LLC, Tanita., ImpediMed Limited and ImpediMed Inc. among others.

Market Definition: North America Body Composition Analyzer Market

Body composition is simply the proportion of lean muscle mass, fat present and liquid mass in the body. Body structure analyzers are a form of diagnostic device which is used to treat segmental or complete body formation. These devices are used to measure nutrients, skin moisture, carbohydrates and amount of food. The devices are also used to measure various skin variables, such as meat and fat content, muscle density, air ratio, full body temperature, among others. Body composition analyzers can often track any changes in body design.

Body Composition Analyzers Market Drivers

Growing prevalence of obesity, is a key factor to drive the growth of the market

Increasing aged population, is expected to drive the market growth

Rising government initiatives to inspire for the adoption of healthy lifestyle, drives the market growth

Increasing popularity of e-commerce market, is expected to drive the market growth

Growing technological advances in body composition analyzer, is fueling the growth of the market

Body Composition Analyzers Market Restraints

High cost of equipment, is hampering the growth of the market

Rapidly growing resale demand, is hindering the growth of the market

Regulation framework, restricts the growth of the market

Segmentation: North America Body Composition Analyzer Market

Body Composition Analyzers Market : By Product Type

Bio Impedance Analyzers

Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry

Skinfold Caliper

Air Displacement Plethysmography

Hydrostatic Weighing Equipment

Others

Body Composition Analyzers Market : By Compartment Model Type

Two-Compartment Model

Three-Compartment Model

Multi-Compartment Models

Body Composition Analyzers Market : By End User

Health Fitness Club

Hospital & Clinics

Academy

Home Users

Others

Body Composition Analyzers Market : By Country

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, Hologic, Inc. signs an exclusive agreement with DEXALYTICS to provide groundbreaking athlete body composition software. The partnership offers the first alternative for the sports science and human performance sector to harness information from dual X-ray absorptiometry (DXA) scans for body composition. With this agreement the company will extend its product portfolio which further helps to grow overall revenue of the company.

In May 2016, the seca mBCA 525 won the renowned 2015 Good Design Award. The seca mBCA 525 is a mobile analyzer of body composition which is used to analyze fat, muscles and body water. The award will help the company to gain recognition in the market and therefore would attract more customers.

Competitive Analysis:

North America body composition analyzer market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of body composition analyzer for North America.

