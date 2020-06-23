Lower Back Pain Market is Rising with Healthy CAGR | Major Giants – Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Sanofi, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc

The Lower Back Pain Market report is a truthful source of information which offers a telescopic view of the current market trends, situations, opportunities and status. All the data and information collected in this market document for research and analysis is represented in the form of graphs, charts or tables for the sensible understanding of users. Besides, big sample sizes have been exploited for the data collection in this report which ensembles the necessities of small, medium as well as large size of businesses. This Lower Back Pain Market analysis report works on all the aspects of market that are required to create the finest and top-notch market research report.

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-lower-back-pain-market&rp

Market Analysis: Global Lower Back Pain Market

Global lower back pain market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased development of novel drugs for lower back pain and increasing cases of chronic lower back pain in various regions globally.

Major Market Competitors/Players :

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global lower back pain market are Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Sanofi, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Vertebral Technologies, Inc., Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, BioWave Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Stayble Therapeutics AB, Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. , Mesoblast Ltd, ALLERGAN, Frontier Biotechnologies Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., SpineThera, Inc., CELGENE CORPORATION, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. among others.

Market Definition: Global Lower Back Pain Market

Low back pain (LBP) is a type of muscle tension, musculoskeletal pain, or rigidity located above the gluteal sulcus and below the bottom edge of rib cage. The low back pain can be of three types: acute, sub-acute and chronic. Numerous disorders and diseases which disturb the lumbar region of the spine can cause this type of pain. According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke 2019 report approximately 80 percent adults experience this type of low back pain at some point of time in their lifetimes. According to the American Chiropractic Association report, America spends approximately USD 50,000 million in health care for the low-back pain each year.

Lower Back Pain Market Drivers:

Inactive lifestyle is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising nerve cases can act as a market driver

Rising use of emerging antidepressants is expected to boost the growth of this market

Increasing geriatric population also enhances the market growth

Lower Back Pain Market Restraints:

Unfavourable results of medications is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Stringent regulatory policies, is restricting the overall adoption of these meters

Unavailability of the medication is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Lower Back Pain Market

Lower Back Pain Market : By Type of Disease

Acute

Sub-Acute

Chronic

Lower Back Pain Market : By Type

Diagnosis

Treatment

Lower Back Pain Market : By End-User

Hospitals

Orthopaedic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centres

Others

Lower Back Pain Market : By Distribution Channel

Direct

Retail

Lower Back Pain Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Lower Back Pain Market :

In July 2018, Pfizer Inc. and Eli Lilly and Company received FDA approval for its tanezumab which can be used in the treatment of chronic low back pain (CLBP) and chronic pain of osteoarthritis (OA) patients. Tanezumab is a new humanized monoclonal antibody. This drug binds and inhibits nerve growth factor (NGF). This is the first NGF inhibitor which has received the Fast Track designation for serious conditions

In July 2016, Relievant Medsystems, Inc. received FDA approval for its Intracept intraosseous nerve ablation system. This device is specially designed to treat chronic lower back pain. This product approval has created a milestone for the company

Competitive Analysis :

Global lower back pain market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of lower back pain market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-lower-back-pain-market&rp

