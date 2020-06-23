Global Tremendous Business Growth of Convertible Roof System Market By 2026 | Magna International Inc., Kee Auto Top Manufacturing Co., AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., Webasto Group

Convertible Roof System market report is a window to the industry which explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. Convertible Roof System Research Report study also analyzes the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global convertible roof system is registering a substantial CAGR of 7.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to rising automation technology and expansion in automotive industry.

Major Industry Competitors: GAHH, LLC., The Haartz Corporation, Standex International Corporation., Pininfarina., Continental AG, Valmet Automotive., Magna International Inc., Kee Auto Top Manufacturing Co., AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., Webasto Group, EUROTOP GmbH & Co. KG, Hoerbiger Holding, Robbins Auto Top LLC, Robbins Auto Top LLC, EZON Auto Tops LLC, Samvardhana Motherson Group,

“Product definition” Convertible roof system refers to a system where the vehicle’s roof can either be folded in step or part, resulting in vehicles with an open rooftop. The technique of retracting the roof varies from model to model of vehicles, they can be operated both manually and electronically. The cars possessing such a mechanism are known as convertible cars in the automotive industry. Most convertibles can easily be transformed back into a coupe or sedan with the push of a button, making it versatile.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

* North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

* Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

* Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

* Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

* Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, , South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Bentley announced the launch of their luxury segment with all new Continental GT Convertible. This new innovative launch is for Bentley new luxury grand touring cars and enabling advancement in technology, delivering advanced, fully digital, driver-focussed instrument panel.

In August 2017, Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. announced its acquisition of Allied Building Products Corp. This will enable Beacon in diversifying its industry from convertibles to interiors car designing segments. It will benefit Beacon in entering into new market, expanding its geographical presence, adding new product portfolio and providing efficient services to its customers.

Global Convertible Roof System Market: Segment Analysis

Global Convertible Roof System Market By Material Type (Polyvinyl Chloride, Carbon Fibre, Others), Roof top Type (Hardtop ,Softtop), Vehicle Class Type (Luxury Vehicles, Semi-Luxury Vehicles), Body Style Type ( Sedan/Hatchback, Sport Utility Vehicle, Others), Electric Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Vehicle, Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Plug-In Hybrid Vehicle), Propulsion Type (Internal Combustion Engine, Electric Vehicle), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

