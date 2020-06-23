Global Smart Lighting Market 2027 Expected to grow with highest CAGR: Digital Lumens, Inc., OSRAM GmbH., Lutron Electronics Co., Inc, Legrand SA, Seiko Epson Corporation, Encelium technologies

Smart Lighting market report all-inclusively estimates general market conditions, the growth prospects in the market, possible restrictions, significant industry trends, market size, market share, sales volume and future trends. The report starts by an introduction about the company profiling and a comprehensive review about the future events, sales strategies, Investments, business marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, customer actions or behaviors with the help of 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages for easy understanding. Smart Lighting market report has been designed by keeping in mind the customer requirements which assist them in increasing their return on investment (ROI and this research also provides a deep insight into the activities of key players such as and others

Global Smart Lighting Market is expected to reach million by 2026 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 22.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Prominent Market Players: Smart Lighting Market Philips Lighting Holding B.V. , Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. , Hafele, Honeywell International Inc., Cree, Inc. , Digital Lumens, Inc., OSRAM GmbH., Lutron Electronics Co., Inc, Legrand SA, Seiko Epson Corporation, Encelium technologies, Virtual Extension, Zumtobel Group AG, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, Schneider Electric SE, Eaton, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., Syska LED and Beam Labs B.V.and among others.

“Product definition” Smart Lighting is one of the most important lighting solutions for providing solution for both indoor and outdoor purposes with latest advanced technology products such as LEDs, Luminaires, fluorescent bulbs and others. The smart lighting is used to offer better energy efficiency as compared to traditional incandescent and halogen options. The main purpose is to deliver durability in terms of breakage resistant and largely immune to vibrations. The smart lighting offers a wide range of applications in street roadways, tunnel & bridges, architectural, commercial, office lighting, projection lighting.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

* North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

* Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

* Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

* Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

* Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, , South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Product Launch:

In May, PHILIPS LIGHTING HOLDING B.V. acquired LiteMagic Technologies, which is beneficial in expanding high end portfolio products such as luminaires and control systems in the region of China.

In October, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH launched dynamic in-car lighting, which is beneficial in providing passenger cell, dynamic dimensions, and static light switch for On/Off applications.

In September, Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.) launched a new lighting and power management system, which is beneficial in offering efficient lighting, efficient lighting and power-management in retrofit.

In October, Cree, Inc. expanded its industrial lighting portfolio which is linear, high-bay luminaires and beneficial in offering ideal solution for construction and retrofit market.

Global Smart Lighting Market: Segment Analysis

Global Smart Lighting Market, By Offering (Hardware {Lights and Luminaries, Lighting Controls, Relay Units}, Software {Local/ Web Based, Cloud Based}, Services {Design and Engineering, Installation Services, Post Installation Services}), Installation Type (Retrofit Installation, New Installation), Communication Technology (Wired Technology, Wireless Technology), Application Type (Indoor, Outdoor), Country (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

