Global Fishmeal Market Report 2020 with Coronavirus (Covid19) Effect Analysis | TASA, Diamante, Austevoll Seafood ASA

As we’re rapidly approaching the middle of the year, it’s a great time to look ahead at where we’re going and the Fishmeal market Trends we’re likely to see more of in 2020. This report will look in more detail at some of the specific trends to look out for.

“Fishmeal is an excellent high protein feed ingredient. It is a brown powder or cake has been obtained by removing most of the water and some or all of the oil from fish or fish waste. It is an excellent source of protein, lipids (oils), minerals, and vitamins. It is used primarily in diets for aquaculture systems, domestic animals, sometimes used as a high-quality organic fertilizer.

Currently, the world’s largest fishmeal manufacturing area is still in Peru, but in recent years, Peru’s fishmeal production dropped significantly, resulting in a tight supply market in recent years. But also led to the global fish meal prices up. By the end of 2014, the world’s fish meal price is about 1545USD / MT. But with the 2015 production rose in Peru area will alleviate this condition. There will be price decline too.

2. The world’s largest consumer market in China and Asia, which along with China regional economic development, rising demand for fish meal, so China needs to import a large amount of fish each year, according to Chinese customs data show that in 2014 China imported a total of fishmeal 1340K MT of which about 80% comes from Peru. Thus Peruvian fishmeal production is largely affected China’s fish market.

Although China is the world’s largest fish consumer market, but production in China has been low, but serious excess capacity, mainly because fisheries in China surrounding seas is far from ideal status, thus leading to the operating rate in China on the serious shortage of fish meal production.

At present, China manufacturing technology still has a great lack of high-end fish meal, which is a Chinese big problem to development factors.

The next few years, if not encountered intense natural disasters, the global fish market does not appear large fluctuations , China’s self-sufficiency rate will continue to increase.

Although the market is not clear in the coming years, but due to the profit in fishmeal industry is pretty good, while the global demand is relatively stable, the group is optimistic about this industry.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Fishmeal 3900 market in 2020.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: Fishmeal Industry

Global Fishmeal market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends. It allows you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The Fishmeal industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the game-changing strategic analysis of the key factors driving the market. The report includes the forecasts by 2020-2028, analysis by 2014-2019, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share predictions and profiles of the top Fishmeal industry players.

GLOBAL FISHMEAL INDUSTRY SCOPE & TARGET WITH KEY FINDINGS / OBJECTIVES

1. The coronavirus Outbreak: Implications for Fishmeal market

Market.biz has found that the economic and market impacts of coronavirus may be much larger than those of the 2003 SARS virus. The ongoing spread of the new coronavirus has become one of the biggest threats to the global Fishmeal business.

“From an business perspective, the key issue is not just the number of cases of COVID-19, but the level of disruption to Fishmeal business from containment measures.”

For that reason, we have analysed covid-19 implications on worldwide Fishmeal industry in this study.

2. Expect at least one Y-o-Y reasonable market move or more by 2028

Instead, that impending major uptrend failed to arrive on schedule because of coronavirus pandemic, but the Global Fishmeal market ran higher without posting any sharp declines and surely sees peaks in years to come.

3. The Global Fishmeal Market Key Business Segments Growth & % Share May See a Paradigm Shift

Type–

Steam dried(SD)

Flame dried(FD)

Application–

Aquaculture feed

Poultry feed

Pig feed

Pet food

Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa.

4. Trade dispute will continue, who is staying up in Competition

Negotiations between the US and China will continue in 2020, shaping all the uncertainty and worry-making still some emerging players are tapping highest growth rate and establishing its market share whereas reliable giants of Global Fishmeal industry still tuned with their strategic moves to challenge all competition.

How Key Players of the Global Fishmeal Market are Identified and what all Scenarios are considered while profiling players such as-

TASA, Diamante, Austevoll Seafood ASA, COPEINCA, Corpesca SA, Omega Protein, Coomarpes, KT Group, Cermaq, FF Skagen, Austral, Kodiak Fishmeal, Havsbrun, Hayduk, Exalmar, Strel Nikova, Nissui, Iceland Pelagic, Daybrook, Rongcheng Blue Ocean Marine Bio, His

– Disruptive competition tops the list of industry challenges

– Revenue Monetization models, customer experience and cost of business making.

– Top innovative drivers, Strategic moves etc.

KEY BENEFITS

– Major countries in each region are mapped according to Fishmeal business revenue.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– The report includes an in-depth analysis of current research and industrial developments within the Fishmeal market.

– Key players and their key developments in the recent years are listed.

Significant Key Features Highlights of The Reports

Detailed Overview Of Fishmeal industry

Changing Market Dynamics of The Industry

In-Depth Market Segmentation by Type, Application Etc.

Historical, Current and Projected Market Size in Terms of Volume & Value

Recent Industry Trends and Developments

Competitive Landscape Of Fishmeal Market

Strategies of Key Players and Product Offerings

Potential and Niche Segments/Regions Exhibiting Promising Growth

