Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Report 2020 with Coronavirus (Covid19) Effect Analysis | Schaefer, Daifuku, Dematic

As we’re rapidly approaching the middle of the year, it’s a great time to look ahead at where we’re going and the Automated Material Handling Equipment market Trends we’re likely to see more of in 2020. This report will look in more detail at some of the specific trends to look out for.

“Automated Material Handling Equipment (or short as AMHE) can play an essential role in modern factories for work-in-process storage and offer the advantages of improved inventory control and cost-effective utilization of time, space and equipment.

Warehouse material handling approaches are very commonly adopting Automated Material Handling Equipment, in which mainly includes: automated storage retrieval system, automatic guided vehicle, conveyor and sorter system.

The automated material handling is used to reduce labor cost and manufacturing cost, eliminate human intervention, increase safety, and enable delivery on time. The AMH market in manufacturing has various applications, namely, automotive, chemical, aviation, semiconductor & electronics, energy, food & beverages, healthcare, metal & heavy machinery, and others (paper & printing, textile & clothing).

The market for automated material handling equipment is fragmented with players such as Daifuku, Schaefer Systems International, KION Group, Murata Machinery, Vanderlande, and so on. Top 17 companies occupy about 50% market share in 2016. China, India and Japan are dominating the major production, China, Southeast Asia and India are main consumption area (countries), among them, India shows a good consumption potential in the near future. Company like DooSan Group from Korean is trying to involve with manufacture of AMHE, thereÃ¢ÂÂs high production growth potential in that country.

Continuous rise in demand for automation in industries has revolutionized the adoption of automated material handling equipment. With the advent of technologies such as robotics, wireless technologies, and driverless vehicles, the automated material handling equipment market has witnessed significant growth over the last few years. Major players in automated material handling industry focus on the development of affordable, small, compact, and energy-efficient material handling solutions to reach a wider customer base. Recent boom in e-commerce is a major driver for the materials handling systems, with widespread demand for process automation in APAC area. E-commerce industry players aim on improving the quality of their service through minimal waste generation. In developing nations, industrialization and modernization primarily support the market growth.

The major restraints for automated material handling equipment is high initial investment. The initial cost required for the set up and integration of the automated material handling equipment is high, which limits the use of these equipment in heavy manufacturing organizations. Industries with high labor costs are anticipated to use robotic systems and automated guided vehicles to reduce their labor costs and produce high quality products. Industries, such as automotive and electronics, where precision and accuracy play a major role, use automated systems to meet international quality standards. However, with new emerging technologies, and growth in competition in the market, the initial costs of automated material handling equipment would reduce in the future.

Although automated material handling equipment brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Automated Material Handling Equipment 4900 market in 2020.

“

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: Automated Material Handling Equipment Industry

Global Automated Material Handling Equipment market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends. It allows you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The Automated Material Handling Equipment industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the game-changing strategic analysis of the key factors driving the market. The report includes the forecasts by 2020-2028, analysis by 2014-2019, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share predictions and profiles of the top Automated Material Handling Equipment industry players.

GLOBAL AUTOMATED MATERIAL HANDLING EQUIPMENT INDUSTRY SCOPE & TARGET WITH KEY FINDINGS / OBJECTIVES

1. The coronavirus Outbreak: Implications for Automated Material Handling Equipment market

Market.biz has found that the economic and market impacts of coronavirus may be much larger than those of the 2003 SARS virus. The ongoing spread of the new coronavirus has become one of the biggest threats to the global Automated Material Handling Equipment business.

“From an business perspective, the key issue is not just the number of cases of COVID-19, but the level of disruption to Automated Material Handling Equipment business from containment measures.”

For that reason, we have analysed covid-19 implications on worldwide Automated Material Handling Equipment industry in this study.

2. Expect at least one Y-o-Y reasonable market move or more by 2028

Instead, that impending major uptrend failed to arrive on schedule because of coronavirus pandemic, but the Global Automated Material Handling Equipment market ran higher without posting any sharp declines and surely sees peaks in years to come.

3. The Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Key Business Segments Growth & % Share May See a Paradigm Shift

Type–

Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems

Automated Conveyor & Sortation Systems

Automated Guided Vehicle Systems

Robotic Systems

Application–

E-commerce & Retail

Food & Beverage

Manufacturing

Pharmaceutical

Airport

Others

Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa.

4. Trade dispute will continue, who is staying up in Competition

Negotiations between the US and China will continue in 2020, shaping all the uncertainty and worry-making still some emerging players are tapping highest growth rate and establishing its market share whereas reliable giants of Global Automated Material Handling Equipment industry still tuned with their strategic moves to challenge all competition.

How Key Players of the Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market are Identified and what all Scenarios are considered while profiling players such as-

Schaefer, Daifuku, Dematic, Murata Machinery, Vanderlande, Mecalux, Beumer group, Fives group, Swisslog AG, Intelligrated, Knapp, Kardex AG, TGW Logistics, Grenzebach, Witron, Viastore, System Logistics

– Disruptive competition tops the list of industry challenges

– Revenue Monetization models, customer experience and cost of business making.

– Top innovative drivers, Strategic moves etc.

