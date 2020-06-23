Global Augmented Reality Software Market May Set New Growth 2020 | Augmate Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Development Company. L.P., Blippar, Catchoom, DAQRI, EON Reality Inc

Augmented Reality Software market report all-inclusively estimates general market conditions, the growth prospects in the market, possible restrictions, significant industry trends, market size, market share, sales volume and future trends. The report starts by an introduction about the company profiling and a comprehensive review about the future events, sales strategies, Investments, business marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, customer actions or behaviors with the help of 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages for easy understanding. Augmented Reality Software market report has been designed by keeping in mind the customer requirements which assist them in increasing their return on investment (ROI and this research also provides a deep insight into the activities of key players such as Re’flekt GmbH (Germany), Scope AR (Canada), Ubimax GmbH, Upskill, Viewar GmbH (Austria), Wear S.R.L. (Italy), Wikitude GmbH, Zugara, Inc. and others.

Global Augmented Reality Software Market accounted for USD 8.51 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 333.8 billion growing at a CAGR of 58.20% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Prominent Market Players: Augmented Reality Software Market Atheer, Inc., Augmate Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Development Company. L.P., Blippar, Catchoom, DAQRI, EON Reality Inc., Immerseport, Infinity Augmented Reality, Inglobe Technologies, Jbknowledge, Inc. (US), Kudan (U.K.), Magic Leap, Inc., Marxent Labs LLC, Mortar Studios (Australia), PTC, Inc., Pristine Inc.,

“Product definition” Augmented reality software’s differs from virtual reality, in virtual reality whole new artificial environment gets created but in AR the existing environment gets overlays with new information top of it. The Augmented Reality software’s are used in different industries such as healthcare, public, safety, gas, oil, mining, telecom, and others. Increased demand for augmented reality in e-commerce and retail stores may act as a major driver in the growth of augmented reality software market. On the other side, lack of interaction with physical products may hamper the market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April, 2019, Shutterstock recently entered in the AR market. The ‘view room’ mode has been introduced by them to enhance the customer experience. The app will help to select any image featured on the Shutterstock platform and view it in real world location.

In May 2018, The augmented reality software are soon hit the U.S Market for the Car repair service, The Porsche introduced ‘Tech live Look’ through their exclusive dealer in the North America. This technology will help to reduce the time by almost 40percent.

Global Augmented Reality Software Market: Segment Analysis Global Augmented Reality Software Market By Function (Remote collaboration, Workflow optimization, Visualization, Documentation, and 3D Modelling, Navigation), Vertical (consumer, commercial, enterprise, medical, aerospace and defense, oil and gas, mining, telecom and IT/data centers), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

