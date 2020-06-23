Global Adhesion Promoter Market Report 2020 with Coronavirus (Covid19) Effect Analysis | BYK(ALTANA), EMS-CHEMIE, Evonik

As we’re rapidly approaching the middle of the year, it’s a great time to look ahead at where we’re going and the Adhesion Promoter market Trends we’re likely to see more of in 2020. This report will look in more detail at some of the specific trends to look out for.

“An adhesion promoter is used as an additive or as a primer to promote adhesion of coatings, inks, or adhesives to the substrate of interest. An adhesion promoter usually has an affinity for the substrate and the applied coating, ink, or adhesive. Without the adhesion promoter, the properties of the applied coating may not be sufficient to meet the performance requirements needed for the end product

The adhesion promoter concentration is not high; there are many manufacturers in the world, and high-end products are mainly from US and EU. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in US, EU and China such as BYK (ALTANA), EMS-CHEMIE, Evonik, Air Products and Huaxia Chemicals.

As additive in the downstream consumption, it has small production in the world. Recent years, there are some companies starting to research and produce high end product, so there is a shock in the price of adhesion promoter. The industry will experience fierce competition in future.

After decades of development, the giant manufacturers have proven advanced. The adhesion promoter in China developed lately and the technology level of this product is not high. The manufacturers in China distributed in the southern of China which is near to the consumption areas.

The technological level of adhesion promoter in China has a big gap compared with the international advanced level. Chinese adhesion promoter manufacturers should be dedicated to improving their technology and provide high performance products to customers.

The global production and capacity of adhesion promoter shows continuous upward tendency in the past five years; the capacity is from 36000 in 2010 to 48000 MT in 2015 while the production is from 32000 in 2010 to 42000 MT in 2015. It is expected that it will increase continuously in future.

The Global price of adhesion promoter is down in the past few years, and the global price mainly depends on the leading company which has large production and higher price. The price decreases from 19300 in 2010 to 16600 USD/MT in 2015, the Global profit margin is also decreasing, from 31.28% in 2010 to 27.70% in 2015 while it is from 27.05% to 24.72% in China. The price and profit margin are expected to decrease further in future.

Adhesion Promoter is affected by the economy and policy, so itÃ¢ÂÂs important to put an eye to economic indexes and leadersÃ¢ÂÂ prefer. With the global economic recovery, expansion field of the downstream application, the needs of Adhesion Promoter maybe increase.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Adhesion Promoter 3900 market in 2020.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: Adhesion Promoter Industry

Global Adhesion Promoter market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends. It allows you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The Adhesion Promoter industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the game-changing strategic analysis of the key factors driving the market. The report includes the forecasts by 2020-2028, analysis by 2014-2019, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share predictions and profiles of the top Adhesion Promoter industry players.

GLOBAL ADHESION PROMOTER INDUSTRY SCOPE & TARGET WITH KEY FINDINGS / OBJECTIVES

1. The coronavirus Outbreak: Implications for Adhesion Promoter market

Market.biz has found that the economic and market impacts of coronavirus may be much larger than those of the 2003 SARS virus. The ongoing spread of the new coronavirus has become one of the biggest threats to the global Adhesion Promoter business.

“From an business perspective, the key issue is not just the number of cases of COVID-19, but the level of disruption to Adhesion Promoter business from containment measures.”

For that reason, we have analysed covid-19 implications on worldwide Adhesion Promoter industry in this study.

2. Expect at least one Y-o-Y reasonable market move or more by 2028

Instead, that impending major uptrend failed to arrive on schedule because of coronavirus pandemic, but the Global Adhesion Promoter market ran higher without posting any sharp declines and surely sees peaks in years to come.

3. The Global Adhesion Promoter Market Key Business Segments Growth & % Share May See a Paradigm Shift

Type–

Silane Coupling Agents

Metallo-organic Compound

Modified High-molecular Polymer

Chlorinated Polyolefine

Application–

Coating and Paint

Ink

Adhesive

other

Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa.

4. Trade dispute will continue, who is staying up in Competition

Negotiations between the US and China will continue in 2020, shaping all the uncertainty and worry-making still some emerging players are tapping highest growth rate and establishing its market share whereas reliable giants of Global Adhesion Promoter industry still tuned with their strategic moves to challenge all competition.

How Key Players of the Global Adhesion Promoter Market are Identified and what all Scenarios are considered while profiling players such as-

BYK(ALTANA), EMS-CHEMIE, Evonik, Air Products, Sartomer(Arkema), Basf, Eastman, Elementis, WorlÃÂ©e-Chemie, 3M, Huntsman, DowDuPont, Momentive, HD MicroSystems, Akzo Nobel, OM Group, Allnex, SEM, Huaxia Chemicals, Fusheng Paint Additives, Yangzhou Lida Resi

– Disruptive competition tops the list of industry challenges

– Revenue Monetization models, customer experience and cost of business making.

– Top innovative drivers, Strategic moves etc.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Global Adhesion Promoter Market”

177- Number of Tables and Figures.

181- Pages.

KEY BENEFITS

– Major countries in each region are mapped according to Adhesion Promoter business revenue.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– The report includes an in-depth analysis of current research and industrial developments within the Adhesion Promoter market.

– Key players and their key developments in the recent years are listed.

And More….

Significant Key Features Highlights of The Reports

Detailed Overview Of Adhesion Promoter industry

Changing Market Dynamics of The Industry

In-Depth Market Segmentation by Type, Application Etc.

Historical, Current and Projected Market Size in Terms of Volume & Value

Recent Industry Trends and Developments

Competitive Landscape Of Adhesion Promoter Market

Strategies of Key Players and Product Offerings

Potential and Niche Segments/Regions Exhibiting Promising Growth

