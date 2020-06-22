Polyurethane Composites Market Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape, Forecast to 2026 BASF SE, Bayer AG, Huntsman International LLC, The Dow Chemical Company

In this report, a number of aspects about the market research and analysis for the Chemical and Materials industry have been studied. Polyurethane Composites Market report has been designed by keeping in mind the customer requirements which assist them in increasing their return on investment (ROI). This market research report is formulated with the most excellent and superior tools of collecting, recording, estimating and analyzing market data of Chemical and Materials industry. As per DBMR team predictions cited in this report, the market will develop with a specific CAGR value in the forecast period of 2020 to 2026. A number of business challenges can be conquered with this market research report.

Global polyurethane composites market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1,189.90 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the increasing usage of polyurethane composite-based products in the wind power energy industry and rising adoption of polyurethane composites in the manufacturing of fuel efficient vehicles.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the polyurethane composites market are BASF SE, Bayer AG, Huntsman International LLC, The Dow Chemical Company, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., Hexcel Corporation, SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD., SGL Group, Owens Corning, Wanhua Chemical Group, and others..

This report studies Global Polyurethane Composites Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

Conducts Overall Global Polyurethane Composites Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Polyurethane Composites Market By Fiber Type (Glass Fiber Polyurethane Composites, Carbon Fiber Polyurethane Composites), Manufacturing Process (Lay-Up, Pultrusion, Resin Transfer Molding, Injection Molding, Filament Winding, Compression Molding), End-Use Industry (Transportation, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Wind Power Energy, Petrochemical, Sports & Leisure, Aerospace & Defence, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Polyurethane Composites Market

Polyurethane composites are grouped by two variables which are length of the fiber reinforcement and density of the polymeric matrix. These two variables determine complexity and type of manufacturing technology. The innovation of polyurethane composite platform started with the development of suitable formulations, in which chopped fibres where used for fabrication processes. Polyurethane composites have its wide application in aerospace & defense, sports & leisure, petrochemical, wind power energy, electrical & electronics, building & construction and transportation.

Market Drivers:

Acceptance of polyurethane composites in the development of lightweight automotive components, due to its superior mechanical and physical property will act as a driver for the market

Heavy investments across various industries, such as wind power energy, electrical and electronics, building and construction, automotive; this factor will also drive the market in the forecast period

Increased adoption in the manufacturing of fuel efficient vehicles will propel the growth of market

Increased usage in wind power energy industry

Market Restraints:

High processing and manufacturing cost of polyurethane composites; this factor will act as a restrain for the market

Recyclability issues of polyurethane composites will also restrain the growth of market

Slow economic recovery of North America and European countries

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Teijin Limited acquired Benet Automotive s.r.o., who is a leading component and composite supplier, based in Czech Republic. The acquisition will help Teijin to leverage Benet’s evolving chemistry of innovations and development projects, so that the demands of customers for cost-effective, tough and light weighted products can be fulfilled.

In May 2017, Huntsman Corporation has acquired IFS Chemicals Limited, who is a renowned formulators of methylene diphenyl diisocyanates (MDI), based in U.K. The MDI system, made by the company, is used in different end markets that include elastomeric, automotive, appliances and insulation applications. Such acquisitions will help the company to grow more in this market.

Competitive Analysis: Global Polyurethane Composites Market

Global Polyurethane Composites Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Global Polyurethane Composites Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

