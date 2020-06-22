Polypropylene Foams Market Size 2020: by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application 2026 BASF SE (Germany), KANEKA CORPORATION (Japan), Hanwha Group

The report showcases important product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers and research in the Chemical and Materials industry by the key players. Not to mention, this market report endows with an exhaustive study for the present and upcoming opportunities in the market which brings into light the future investment in the market. The data and information collected for preparing this market report is generally quite a huge and also in a complex form which is simplified in the report. Market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major accomplishing factors of this market document. Polypropylene Foams Market research report assists in growing business in many ways.

Global Polypropylene Foams Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.02 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1.65 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in Ideal performance, durability and light weight of polypropylene.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working polypropylene foams market are BASF SE (Germany), KANEKA CORPORATION (Japan), Hanwha Group (South Korea), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan), Borealis AG (Europe), FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD. (Japan), Sonoco Products Company (US), DS Smith (UK), K. K. Nag Ltd. (India), Pregis LLC (US), Sekisui Alveo (Switzerland), Synbra B.V. (Europe), Woodbridge (Canada), NMC Healthcare (UK), CLARK FOAM PRODUCTS (USA), Mammoth Products, Inc. (USA), Miles Manufactured Products Inc., Quality Foam Packaging, Inc. (USA), Johnson Plastics Plus (US), Williams Foam (USA).

This report studies Global Polypropylene Foams Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

Conducts Overall Global Polypropylene Foams Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Polypropylene Foams Market By Type (EPP, XPP), Application (Automotive, Packaging, Consumer Products, Others), End-User (Automotive, Packaging, Consumer Products, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Polypropylene Foams Market

Polypropylene is a thermoplastic polymer which can be readily formed by catalytic polymerization of propylene. Polypropylene foams are used for the packaging purpose and is durable and light weight. There is a growing demand for polypropylene foams in automotive, packaging and consumer products activates, which is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market over the next seven years.

Market Drivers:

Due to sustainable and eco-friendly, this significant act as a driver to market.

Market Restraints:

High price of polypropylene foams, due to high cost this act as restraints to the market.

Low awareness about polypropylene foams, due to Low awareness, this act as restraints to the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Sonoco announced Acquisition of Conitex Sonoco Joint Venture, Conitex Sonoco is a vertically integrated global leader in the manufacture of paper-based cones and tubes used in the textile industry.

In January 2017, Johnson Plastics announced full integration of Johnson Plastics and Bur-Lane, Inc. with the launch of Johnson Plastics Plus. Johnson Plastics Plus customers have access to the largest full product offering in the industry from both Bur-Lane and Johnson Plastics, providing more choices than ever before.

Competitive Analysis: Global Polypropylene Foams Market

Global Polypropylene Foams Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Global Polypropylene Foams Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

