Polyphenylene Market : Global Analysis of Key Manufacturers, Dynamics & Forecast 2020-2027 Toray Industries, Solvay, Tosoh Corporation, DIC Corporation, Kureha Corporation

The Global Polyphenylene Market is expected to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2025, from USD 3.1 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Market Competitors: Global Polyphenylene Market

The key players operating in the global polyphenylene market are –

Toray Industries

Solvay

Tosoh Corporation

DIC Corporation

Kureha Corporation

The other players in the market are LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea), Celanese Corporation (U.S.), Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Arabia), China Lumena New Material (China), Ensinger GmbH (Germany), Lion Idemitsu Composites (Japan), Initz (Korea), Zhejiang NHU Special Materials Co., Ltd. (Zhejiang), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Chevron Phillips Chemical (U.S.), Ryan Plastics Ltd (England), RTP Company (U.S.), Teijin Limited (Japan), Daicel Corporation (Japan), Polyplastic (India) and many more.

This report studies Global Polyphenylene Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

Conducts Overall Global Polyphenylene Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Polyphenylene Market, By Type (Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyphenylene Oxide/Polyphenylene Ether), Application (Composites, Filter Bag, Engineering Plastics, High Performance Lubricants), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Industrial, Electrical & Electronics, Coatings), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Polyphenylene Market

Polyphenylene is a semi-crystalline, high performance plastic that possesses exceptionally high mechanical, high temperature properties and chemical resistance. These properties make it to be alternatively used for metals and thermosets. Commercially, polyphenylene is available in the form of compounds, fibers, filaments, films and coatings. This resin is reinforced with glass fibers in order to improve its mechanical and thermal properties. Such compounds are primarily used for injecting molding processes. Unfilled polyphenylene resin can be melt spun and melt blown to produce fibers and fabrics that are used for conveyor belts, flame-resistant clothing and filtration media. It is also used for making films and coatings. The increasing demand for polyphenylene resin in automotive and aerospace industry is expected to fuel the growth of the market. For instance, according to Boeing, 41,000 new fleets which are valued at approximately USD 6 trillion are expected to be added to the total aircraft fleets by the end of 2036 approximately to meet the global demand. Hence, the increasing use of polyphenylene resin in aircrafts is expected to grow the polyphenylene market.

Market Drivers:

Increasing consumption of polyphenylene resin in the filter bag application

Increasing use of polyphenylene resin in automotive and aerospace industries

Market Restraint:

High cost of polyphenylene resin

Development of halogen-free and eco-friendly polyphenylene resin

Table Of Contents: Global Polyphenylene Market



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

Competitive Analysis: Global Polyphenylene Market

Global Polyphenylene Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Global Polyphenylene Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

