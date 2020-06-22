Polyolester Market Size Development Trends, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2026 Vantage Specialty Chemicals; Huntsman International LLC; LANXESS; Exxon Mobil Corporation

Global market research analysis brings a vast market place clearly into focus. This Polyolester Market report comprehensively analyzes the potential of the market in the present and the future prospects from various corners. Not to mention, to do well in this competitive market place, market report plays a very central role by offering important and consequential market insights for the business. The report also leads to change the view of the global face of the Chemical and Materials industry. It also conducts wide-ranging study about different market segments and regions. Additionally, key players, major collaborations, merger, acquisitions, trending innovation and business policies are also re-evaluated in the Polyolester Market document.

Global polyolester market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.03% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the enhanced demand from high-temperature grease development for synthetic esters.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global polyolester market are ZSCHIMMER & SCHWARZ; Purinova Sp. z o.o.; Ultrachem, Inc; Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.; Vantage Specialty Chemicals; Huntsman International LLC; LANXESS; Exxon Mobil Corporation; Perstorp; Comstar International Inc; Teknor Apex; Croda International Plc; DiversiTech Corporation; Domus Chemicals; Elé Corporation among others.

Conducts Overall Global Polyolester Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Polyolester Market By Product (NPG, TMP, PE, DiPE), Application (Automotive Crankcase Material, Gear Oils, Fire Resistant Hydraulic Fluids, Carrier Fluids, Food Contact Material, Environmentally Acceptable Hydraulic, Fluid & Lubricants, Heat Transfer Fluids, Quenchants, Breathing Air Compressor Material, Air Compressor Material, Vacuum Pump, Instrument Oil, Seal Swellants, Textile Lubricants, Dielectric Fluids, Drilling Fluids), End-User (Food & Beverages, Chemical, Machinery, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Marine, Aerospace, Textile, Mining, Utilities, Construction, Miscellaneous Manufacturing), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Polyolester are synthetic compounds utilized in a number of industrial and commercial applications. It is being widely adopted in commercial applications in combination with different refrigerants for the replacement of hydrofluorocarbons. They are also highly demanded in different lubricant additives solutions.

High demands associated with biodegradable lubricants is expected to propel the growth of the market

Increasing focus on development of various ester-based fluid products due to their wide range of characteristic benefits act as a market driver

Increasing focus on development of energy efficient and fuel efficient products from different applications is expected to boost this market growth

Lack of standardizations and regulations regarding the usage of lubricants designed for food applications; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

High costs associated with the maintenance of ester-based lubricant products will restrict this market growth

Decreasing demand from the automotive sector for lubricant additives amid availability of various substitutes of this product will also hamper the growth of this market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

In June 2019, Perstorp announced the launch of renewable polyol ester plasticizer “Pevalen Pro” designed for production of flexible PVC plastics or other variants. The usage of this product will significantly reduce the carbon footprint of plastics as compared to conventional methods of technology and associated materials. Not only the environmental benefits, Pevalen Pro also improves the performance characteristics of the product

In April 2017, LANXESS made an announcement that they had completed the acquisition of Chemtura concluding the biggest acquisition of LANXESS’s operating history. The product range acquired along with this acquisition will significantly enhance the additive product portfolio of LANXESS and establish them as a global leader for chemical growth industry

Global Polyolester Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Global Polyolester Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

