Polymer Concrete Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2025 Kwik Bond Polymers, Arizona Polymer Flooring Inc., Bechtel Corporation

Global Polymer Concrete Market is expected to reach USD 767.5 million by 2025, from USD 44.1 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.20% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Market Competitors: Global Polymer Concrete Market

The key players operating in the global polymer concrete market are –

BASF SE

Dudick, Inc.

Interplastic Corp

Metrocast Corp

DowDuPont

The other players in the market are Morgan Advanced Materials and its affiliates, ULMA Architectural Solutions, Kwik Bond Polymers, Arizona Polymer Flooring Inc., Bechtel Corporation, Bouygues S.A., Forte Composites Inc, Wacker Chemie AG, Sauereisen, Civilworks Group, Crown Polymers, Fosroc, Jiangsu Polycon, Ergonarmor, ACO Group of Companies and other.

This report studies Global Polymer Concrete Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

Conducts Overall Global Polymer Concrete Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Polymer Concrete Market, By Class (Polymer Modified Concrete, Polymer Resin Concrete, Polymer Impregnated Concrete), Type (Epoxy, Latex, Acrylate, Polyester, Vinyl, Furan, Others), Application (Containments, Pump Bases, Waste Containers, Flooring Blocks, Trench Drains, Others) End-Use Industry (Infrastructures, Non-Residential Structures, Residential Structures), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025.

Table Of Contents: Global Polymer Concrete Market



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

Market Definition: Global Polymer Concrete Market

Polymer concrete is a compound which uses synthetic polymer as binder. The compound present in this material displays different diverse properties, for example, high effect quality, high compressive quality, quick restoring, high protection from substance assault, scraped area, and low porousness. The essential technique for creating polymer concrete is by decrease of volume of voids in totals which would bring down the amount of polymer required for restricting these totals. Restricting is accomplished by appropriately reviewing the total keeping in mind the end goal to keep up less voids and most extreme thickness. The properties of polymer concrete are very reliant on the sort, sum, and the properties of polymers in the solid being utilized. The cost of polymer concrete is higher than that of bond.

According to U.S. Census Bureau, in 2016, total construction spending grew by 6.5% from 2015. According to U.S. Census Bureau, in 2016, total spending was rose up by 6.5% from the year 2015. In addition, in 2014, construction spending was up nearly 11.0% and in 2015 it was raised at 10.7%. The increasing construction sector around the globe will demand higher machinery equipment’s which requires the lubricants for proper functioning. As per the European Builders Confederation, the construction sector contributes around 9% to the GDP of the European Union and forecasted to remain strong at 3.2% in both 2018 and 2019. Thus above factor shows that the construction sector is growing and derives the demand of polymer concrete.

Market Drivers:

Increasing need for chemical resistant construction material

stringent increasing overlay projects in North America

Recovery of construction industry in Europe

Market Restraint:

Lack of awareness about polymer concrete in developing economies

Fluctuating raw material prices

Competitive Analysis: Global Polymer Concrete Market

Global Polymer Concrete Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Global Polymer Concrete Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

What will the Global Polymer Concrete Market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

Key reason to Purchase the report

To describe and forecast the Global Polymer Concrete Market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry. To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW) To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the Global Polymer Concrete Market growth Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various trocars across geographies. To strategically analyze micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the overall market

Customization of the Report

The report includes the complete segmentation displayed above across all above mentioned countries

All products covered in the Global Polymer Concrete Market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Key focus of the report

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth It provides five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

Opportunities in the Global Polymer Concrete Market report

1.Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2016-2023 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

2.Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

3.Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across regional.

