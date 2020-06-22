Label-Free Detection Market To Witness Astonishing Growth By 2026 With Key Players Like Corning Incorporated, Attana, New England Biolabs, PerkinElmer Inc., Macrogen, Inc., Zymo Research

Label-Free Detection Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 0.93 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1.68 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing innovations in the label-free detection technologies.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the label-free detection market are General Electric, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN, Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., AMETEK, Inc, HORIBA, Ltd., Corning Incorporated, Attana, New England Biolabs, PerkinElmer Inc., Macrogen, Inc., Zymo Research, Abcam plc, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Malvern Panalytical Ltd., TA Instruments and others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation announced that they will sale SU3800 and the oversized SU3900 scanning electron microscopes (SEMs) that have advanced functionalities for automated measurement and wide-angle camera navigation.

In Feb 2019, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation and Asia Clean Capital Limited announced that they both collaborated in distributed solar power project for development of Japanese enterprises operation in the China market.

Segmentation: Global Label-Free Detection Market

By Product

(Instruments, Consumables),

Technology

(Surface Plasmon Resonance, Bio-Layer Interferometry, Isothermal Titration Calorimetry, Differential Scanning Calorimetry),

Application

(Binding Kinetics, Binding Thermodynamics, Endogenous Receptor Detection, Hit Confirmation, Lead Generation),

End-User

(Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations, Other End Users),

Geography

(North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

