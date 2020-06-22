Global Narcolepsy Treatment Market Detailed Analysis On Impact Of COVID-19 |Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, BIOPROJET, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

Global narcolepsy treatment market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in demand of targeted mode of therapies and high unmet need of treatment are the key factors for growth of this market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global narcolepsy treatment market are Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc, AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS, PLC, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, BIOPROJET, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Novartis AG, Mylan N.V., Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Alkem Labs, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Zydus Cadila, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc and others

Get Sample Copy Of This Report@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-narcolepsy-treatment-market

The global narcolepsy treatment market report recognizes and analyses the expanding trends along with major drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities in the market. The most cutting-edge tools and techniques are applied to generate this narcolepsy treatment market report which gives the best experience to the business or the user. The report gives CAGR (compound annual growth rate) values along with its fluctuations for the specific forecast period. The narcolepsy treatment market study also analyzes the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors with the help of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

To register for digital conference click here @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/digital-conference/future-of-healthcare-robotics

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2018, AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS, PLC received an Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for FT 218, a once-nightly formulation of Micropump™ controlled-release (CR) sodium oxybate for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in patients suffering from narcolepsy.

In October 2017, Harmony Biosciences, LLC, has acquired the exclusive US right to develop, register and commercialize pitolisant, a selective histamine H3-receptor antagonist from BIOPROJET for the treatment of narcolepsy in adult patients with and without cataplexy. The acquistion of pitolisant, enables the company to accelerate the ability to address unmet needs for patients suffering from sleep and other central nervous system disorders.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global narcolepsy treatment market outlook in the developed and emerging markets The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period



Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-narcolepsy-treatment-market

Segmentation: Global Narcolepsy Treatment Market

By Type

Type 1 Narcolepsy

Type 2 Narcolepsy

By Drugs

Selective Histamine H3-Receptor Antagonist Pitolisant

Stimulants Modafinil Armodafinil Methylphenidate Amphetamine



Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors Fluoxetine Atomoxetine Others

Tricyclic Antidepressants Protriptyline Imipramine Desipramine Others

Central Nervous System Depressant Sodium Oxybate

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Inquiry For Customize Report With Discount at :https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-narcolepsy-treatment-market

About Data Bridge Market Research

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune. We ponder into the heterogeneous markets in accord with our clients needs and scoop out the best possible solutions and detailed information about the market trends. Data Bridge delve into the markets across Asia, North America, South America, Africa to name few.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com