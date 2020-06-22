Global Machine Learning Chip Market Impressive Growth | Intel Corporation, Xilinx, SAMSUNG, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Wave Computing, Inc.,

Machine Learning Chip Market is expected to reach USD 72.45 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth with the rate of 40.60% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Major Industry Competitors: Google Inc, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Advanced Micro Devices, Inc, BitMain Technologies Holding Company, Intel Corporation, Xilinx, SAMSUNG, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Wave Computing, Inc., Graphcore, IBM Corporation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, Micron Technology, Inc., among other

“Product definition” Introduction of quantum computing, rising applications of machine learning in various industries, adoption of artificial intelligence across the globe, are some of the factors that will likely to enhance the growth of the machine learning chip market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, growing smart cities and smart homes, adoption of internet of things worldwide, technological advancement which will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the machine learning chip market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Lack of skilled workforce along with phobia related to artificial intelligence are acting as market restraints for machine learning chip in the above mentioned forecasted period.

Machine Learning Chip Market Country Level Analysis

Machine learning chip market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, chip type, technology and industry vertical as referenced above.

The countries covered in the machine learning chip market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America will dominate the machine learning chip market due to the prevalence of majority of manufacturers while Europe will expect to grow in the forecast period of 2020-2027 due to the adoption of advanced technology.

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Global Machine Learning Chip Market Scope and Market Size

Machine learning chip market is segmented on the basis of chip type, technology and industry vertical. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Machine learning chip market, on the basis of chip type has been segmented into GPU, ASIC, FPGA, CPU, and others. Others have been further segmented into NPU & hybrid chip.

Based on technology, the machine learning chip market has been segmented into system-on-chip, system-in-package, multi-chip module, and others

On the basis of industry vertical, the machine learning chip market has been segmented into media & advertising, BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, automotive & transportation, and others

Global Machine Learning Chip Market: Segment Analysis

Global Machine Learning Chip Market By Chip Type (GPU, ASIC, FPGA, CPU, Others), Technology (System-on-Chip, System-in-Package, Multi-Chip Module, Others), Industry Vertical (Media & Advertising, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Automotive & Transportation, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report

The report resolves the following doubts related to the Machine Learning Chip market:

Who are the leading market players operating in the current Machine Learning Chip market landscape? Which region is expected to dominate the Machine Learning Chip market in terms of market share and size during the forecast period? What are the various factors that are likely to contribute to the growth of the Machine Learning Chip market in the upcoming years? What is the most impactful marketing strategy adopted by players in the Machine Learning Chip market? What is the projected CAGR growth of application 1 during the forecast period?

