Milk-Based Drinks Market Business Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights | Blue Diamond Growers, Earth’s Own Food Company, Eden Foods Inc., Hudson River Foods, Inc., GCMMF

Players included are Blue Diamond Growers, Earth’s Own Food Company, Eden Foods Inc., Hudson River Foods, Inc., GCMMF, Arla Foods amba, Société des Produits Nestlé S.A., Nestlé, PACIFIC FOODS OF OREGON, LLC, Hain Celestial, SunOpta, THE WHITEWAVE FOODS COMPANY, Califia Farms, Kikkoman Corporation, THE COCA-COLA COMPANY, Ripple Foods, Pureharvest, DANONE, ITC Limited, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable.

Global Milk-Based Drinks Market Segmentation:

By Geography: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

By Beverage Type: Dairy Beverage, Non-Dairy Beverage

By Fermentation Type: Fermented, Non-Fermented

By Packaging Type: Paper-Based, Glass Bottle, Plastic Bottle, Cans & Cartons, Others

By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

Global Milk-Based Drinks Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Increasing consumption of milk-based beverages due to their health benefits is expected to boost the growth of the market

Various nutritional ingredients inclusion in these beverage products is expected to boost the growth of the market amid individuals for higher awareness regarding maintenance of their health

Market Restraints:

Availability of alternate beverage products is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Higher prevalence of lactose intolerant population globally is expected to hinder the growth of the market

