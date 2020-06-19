India Thermic Fluids Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate, Forecast to 2027

India Thermic Fluids Market By Type (Mineral Oil, Water (Under Pressure), PAG and Glycols-based Fluids, Steam (Saturated and Superheated), Molten Salt and Others), Source (Oxidation and Thermal Cracking), Application (Crude Oil Extraction and Processing Industries, Natural Gas Processing Plants, Metal Fabrication and Finishing Plants, Food Processing Industries, Rubber and Plastic Industries, Paper Industries, Printing Industries, Textile Industries, Chemical Industries, Automobile, Pharmaceuticals, Building Materials, Plywood and Laminates, Others), Market Trends and Forecast to 2027.

Market Analysis and Insights: Thermic Fluids Market

Thermic Fluids Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 11.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027and expected to reach USD 732.61 millionby 2027. Increasing adoption of thermic fluids in food processing, chemical and other industries due to their high productivity has driven the market growth.

This Thermic Fluids Market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographical expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

India Thermic Fluids Market Scope and Market Size

The thermic fluids market is segmented into three notable segments such as type, source and application.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented in to mineral oil, PAG and glycols-based fluids, molten salt, water (under pressure), steam (saturated and superheated) and others. In India, mineral oil is dominating the market as it is the cheapest form and its easy availability at all places makes it the major demanding product in thermic fluids market in India.

On the basis of source, the market is segmented into oxidation and thermal cracking. Oxidation is dominating in India as in oxidation source large quantity of heat is liberated which can be reused in different process and it also provides relatively low yield of gasoline, so adopted in the application where as high invested is required in thermal cracking.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into crude oil extraction and processing industries, natural gas processing plants, metal fabrication and finishing plants, food processing industries, rubber and plastics industries, paper industries, printing industries, textile industries, chemical industries, automobile, pharmaceuticals, building materials, plywood and laminates, others. Crude oil extraction and processing industries segment is dominating in India as the country is having the high consumption and exportation of crude oil due to high availability of raw materials.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Thermic Fluids Market Share Analysis

Thermic fluids market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, India presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weakness, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to thermic fluids market.

The major players covered in the report are Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Chevron Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Exxon Mobil Corporation HP Lubricants., Dow, Eastman Chemical Company, Huntsman International LLC, Paras Lubricants Ltd, ThermotechSystems Ltd.DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the India Thermic fluids market.

For instance,

In May 2019, Chevron U.S.A. Inc., a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation acquired Petrobras America Inc. Through this acquisition the company aims to expand their gulf coast business and to expand the footprint for their upstream product portfolio.

Partnership, joint ventures and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for thermic fluids through expanded production range.

