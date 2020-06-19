Hydration Containers Market Growth, Ongoing Trends, Technological Innovation, Opportunities and Forecast to 2026| Cascade Designs, Inc., Cool Gear International, LLC, CamelBak, Brita, LP, Klean Kanteen, Hydro Flask, CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT IT, LLC, Tupperware, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., AQUASANA

Hydration Containers Market: Inclusive Insight

Global hydration containers market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 14.35 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Here are the names of top key players which are covered in Hydration Containers market report: Cascade Designs, Inc., Cool Gear International, LLC, CamelBak, Brita, LP, Klean Kanteen, Hydro Flask, CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT IT, LLC, Tupperware, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., AQUASANA, INC., Thermos L.L.C., O2COOL, LLC, Nathan Sports, Sigg, HydraPak, LLC, Bübi Bottle LLC, Zhejiang Hals Vacuum Vessel Co., Ltd., EMSA GmbH, BKR, Soma, HYDAWAY Collapsible Water Bottles, LOCK&LOCK Co., Ltd., Zojirushi America Corporation, Chilly’s Bottles.

Global Hydration Containers Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Increasing focus of manufacturers to produce packaging goods that do not utilize single-use plastics; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Increasing presence of government regulations on the restriction of plastic-based products and packaging solutions is acting as a market driver

Growth in the number of outdoor activities, sports tournaments is expected to propel the market growth

Market Restraints:

High costs associated with production of certain variants of hydration containers is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Concerns amongst consumers regarding the usage of low-quality materials for the production of various containers to improve their profit margins; this factor is expected to restrict the market growth

Global Hydration Containers Market Segmentation:

By Material Type: Metal, Polymer, Glass, Silicon

By Capacity: Upto 20 Oz., 21-40 Oz., 41-60 Oz., 61-80 Oz., Above 80 Oz

By Product Type: Water Bottles, Cans, Mugs, Mason Jars, Tumblers, Shakers, Infusers

By Distribution Network: Direct Sales, Retailers, E-Retail

