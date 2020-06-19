Hemp Seed Market Gains Including Top Key Players Hempco Inc, Ecofibre, HempFlax Group B.V., GenCanna Global USA, Inc., Konoplex, Hemp Oil Canada, Proteus Solutions GbR, Colorado Hemp Works LLC

Hemp Seed Market: Inclusive Insight

The Hemp Seed Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors.

Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Hempco Inc, Ecofibre, HempFlax Group B.V., GenCanna Global USA, Inc., Konoplex, Hemp Oil Canada, Proteus Solutions GbR, Colorado Hemp Works LLC, Canah, Plains Industrial Hemp Processing Ltd, South Hemp Tecno, MH medical hemp, Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd., Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods, Green Source MKT, Hush Brands Inc., NAVITAS ORGANICS, GFR Ingredients.

Global hemp seed market is expected to rise from 319.00 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 322.00 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The titled segments and sub-section of the Hemp Seed market are illuminated below:

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

By Source: Conventional and Organic

By Forms: Shelled Hemp Seed, Hemp Seed Protein, Hemp Seed Oil, Whole Hemp Seed

By Application: Food & Beverages, Nutritional Supplements, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Textiles, Personal Care Products

Global Hemp Seed Market Overview:

This study provides comprehensive outlook segmented by Type, Application, Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor).

This Hemp Seed market study analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Drivers and Restraints of the Hemp Seed Industry

Market Drivers

Increasing demand for hemp seeds over traditional herbal seeds is driving the growth of the market

Diverse vital properties as well as its use as analgesic in medicines may propel the market growth

Growing demand of personal care products, cosmetics, protein supplements and various other health products will boost the market in the forecast period

Market Restraints

High production cost will hamper the market growth

Stringent regulation and policies is restraining the market in the forecast period

Increasing Disposable Income

