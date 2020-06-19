Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Report 2020 with Coronavirus (Covid19) Effect Analysis | DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding, Kuehne + Nagel, DB Schenker Logistics

As we’re rapidly approaching the middle of the year, it’s a great time to look ahead at where we’re going and the Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market Trends we’re likely to see more of in 2020. This report will look in more detail at some of the specific trends to look out for.

“Logistics is generally the detailed organization and implementation of a complex operation. In a general business sense, logistics is the management of the flow of things between the point of origin and the point of consumption in order to meet requirements of customers or corporations. The resources managed in logistics can include physical items such as food, materials, animals, equipment, and liquids; as well as abstract items, such as time and information. The logistics of physical items usually involves the integration of information flow, material handling, production, packaging, inventory, transportation, warehousing, and often security.

First Party Logistics (1PL). Concerns beneficial cargo owners which can be the shipper (such as a manufacturing firm delivering to customers) or the consignee (such as a retailer picking up cargo from a supplier). They dictates the origin (supply) and the destination (demand) of the cargo with distribution being an entirely internal process assumed by the firm. With globalization and the related outsourcing and offshoring of manufacturing, distribution services that used to be assumed internally tend be contracted to external service providers.

Second Party Logistics (2PL). Concerns the carriers that are providing a transport service over a specific segment of a transport chain. It could involve a maritime shipping company, a rail operator or a trucking company that are hired to haul cargo from an origin (e.g. a distribution center) to a destination (e.g. a port terminal).

The 3PLs of today can provide a much broader range of services than they used to. It used to be that their primary focus was on warehousing and shipping, so if you sent them your product they would store it and ship it for you. Now, 3PLs can handle almost your entire business. This includes not only the complete supply chain cycle, but also such functions as customer service, order management, sales support, ecommerce and IT integration. In fact, there are very few aspects of your business that a 3PL canÃ¢ÂÂt take care of for you and in many cases, they have technology and resources that you may not, so you get the benefit of top-tier tech without the investment.

A 4PL is an independent, singularly accountable, non-asset based integrator of clientsÃ¢ÂÂ supply and demand chains. The 4PLÃ¢ÂÂs role is to implement and manage a value creating business solution through control of time and place utilities and influence on form and possession utilities within the client organization. Performance and success of the 4PLÃ¢ÂÂs intervention is measured as a function of value creation within the client organization.

The industry is crowded with manufacturers and fiercely competitive. The main producers are DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding, Kuehne + Nagel and DB Schenker Logistics, whose combined revenue ratio is about 9%.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market in 2020.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Industry

Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends. It allows you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the game-changing strategic analysis of the key factors driving the market. The report includes the forecasts by 2020-2028, analysis by 2014-2019, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share predictions and profiles of the top Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) industry players.

GLOBAL LOGISTICS SERVICES (3PL & 4PL) INDUSTRY SCOPE & TARGET WITH KEY FINDINGS / OBJECTIVES

1. The coronavirus Outbreak: Implications for Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market

Market.biz has found that the economic and market impacts of coronavirus may be much larger than those of the 2003 SARS virus. The ongoing spread of the new coronavirus has become one of the biggest threats to the global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) business.

“From an business perspective, the key issue is not just the number of cases of COVID-19, but the level of disruption to Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) business from containment measures.”

For that reason, we have analysed covid-19 implications on worldwide Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) industry in this study.

2. Expect at least one Y-o-Y reasonable market move or more by 2028

Instead, that impending major uptrend failed to arrive on schedule because of coronavirus pandemic, but the Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market ran higher without posting any sharp declines and surely sees peaks in years to come.

3. The Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Key Business Segments Growth & % Share May See a Paradigm Shift

Type–

Transportation

Warehousing

Value-added Services

Lead Logistics Provider Services (4PL)

Others

Application–

Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Industrial

Elements

Food, Groceries

Automotive

Technological

Retailing

Others

Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa.

4. Trade dispute will continue, who is staying up in Competition

Negotiations between the US and China will continue in 2020, shaping all the uncertainty and worry-making still some emerging players are tapping highest growth rate and establishing its market share whereas reliable giants of Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) industry still tuned with their strategic moves to challenge all competition.

How Key Players of the Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market are Identified and what all Scenarios are considered while profiling players such as-

DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding, Kuehne + Nagel, DB Schenker Logistics, Nippon Express, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, DSV, Sinotrans, CEVA Logistics, Expeditors International of Washington, Dachser, Panalpina, GEODIS, Toll Hold

– Disruptive competition tops the list of industry challenges

– Revenue Monetization models, customer experience and cost of business making.

– Top innovative drivers, Strategic moves etc.

KEY BENEFITS

– Major countries in each region are mapped according to Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) business revenue.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– The report includes an in-depth analysis of current research and industrial developments within the Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market.

– Key players and their key developments in the recent years are listed.

Significant Key Features Highlights of The Reports

Detailed Overview Of Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) industry

Changing Market Dynamics of The Industry

In-Depth Market Segmentation by Type, Application Etc.

Historical, Current and Projected Market Size in Terms of Volume & Value

Recent Industry Trends and Developments

Competitive Landscape Of Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market

Strategies of Key Players and Product Offerings

Potential and Niche Segments/Regions Exhibiting Promising Growth

