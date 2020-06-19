Global Compression Stockings Market Report 2020 with Coronavirus (Covid19) Effect Analysis | Medtronic(Covidien), Sigvaris, Medi

As we’re rapidly approaching the middle of the year, it’s a great time to look ahead at where we’re going and the Compression Stockings market Trends we’re likely to see more of in 2020. This report will look in more detail at some of the specific trends to look out for.

“Elastic stockings are the medical equipment which is made of a material that has a very high elasticity. Elastic stockings can deliver a distributed amount of compression at the ankle and up the leg and help relieve symptoms and slow the progress of varicose veins. They are designed to gently squeeze the legs, which promotes good blood flow in the veins. Patients with venous disease may benefit from wearing elastic stockings even if they have not recently undergone scleratherapy treatment for varicose veins.

The global sales of elastic stockings are estimated from 24937 K Pairs in 2011 to 34077 K Pairs in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 6%. In 2016, the global elastic stockings sale market was led by USA, Europe, China and Japan, and USA and Europe are the most important sales market. At present, there are many manufacturers distributed around the world and the major manufacturersÃ¢ÂÂ activities of elastic stockings are Medtronic (Covidien), Sigvaris, BSN Medical, Medi, Juzo etc. The top five companies holding 60% sales share in 2016.

Covered Yarn, spandex and nylon are the main raw materials for the production of elastic stockings. Most of companies purchase materials from the market. With the development of elastic stockings, the raw materials manufacturers are also benefited from the elastic stockings industry in some extent.

Elastic stockings can be classified into two types: gradient socks and anti-embolism socks. Gradient socks are more often prescribed to the ambulatory patient, or those who are walking, accounting for about 76% of the total sale amount in 2016.

People with venous disorders, such as edema, phlebitis and varicose veins is the main consumer of elastic stockings. Among them, ambulatory patients who have long periods of sitting and standing, such as nurses, traveler, and teachers are largest consumer of stretch socks, with the market share of 63.02% in 2016.

We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and with the economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to their status of physical health, especially in rural places that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of elastic stockings will increase and the consumption increasing degree will show a rapid growth curve.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Compression Stockings 3900 market in 2020.

“

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: Compression Stockings Industry

Global Compression Stockings market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends. It allows you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The Compression Stockings industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the game-changing strategic analysis of the key factors driving the market. The report includes the forecasts by 2020-2028, analysis by 2014-2019, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share predictions and profiles of the top Compression Stockings industry players.

GLOBAL COMPRESSION STOCKINGS INDUSTRY SCOPE & TARGET WITH KEY FINDINGS / OBJECTIVES

1. The coronavirus Outbreak: Implications for Compression Stockings market

Market.biz has found that the economic and market impacts of coronavirus may be much larger than those of the 2003 SARS virus. The ongoing spread of the new coronavirus has become one of the biggest threats to the global Compression Stockings business.

“From an business perspective, the key issue is not just the number of cases of COVID-19, but the level of disruption to Compression Stockings business from containment measures.”

For that reason, we have analysed covid-19 implications on worldwide Compression Stockings industry in this study.

2. Expect at least one Y-o-Y reasonable market move or more by 2028

Instead, that impending major uptrend failed to arrive on schedule because of coronavirus pandemic, but the Global Compression Stockings market ran higher without posting any sharp declines and surely sees peaks in years to come.

3. The Global Compression Stockings Market Key Business Segments Growth & % Share May See a Paradigm Shift

Type–

Gradient Socks

Anti-Embolism Socks

Application–

Ambulatory Patients

Post-operative Patients

Pregnant Women

Others

Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa.

4. Trade dispute will continue, who is staying up in Competition

Negotiations between the US and China will continue in 2020, shaping all the uncertainty and worry-making still some emerging players are tapping highest growth rate and establishing its market share whereas reliable giants of Global Compression Stockings industry still tuned with their strategic moves to challenge all competition.

How Key Players of the Global Compression Stockings Market are Identified and what all Scenarios are considered while profiling players such as-

Medtronic(Covidien), Sigvaris, Medi, BSN Medical, Juzo, 3M, Bauerfeind AG, Thuasne Corporate, Pretty Legs Hosiery, Salzmann-Group, Paul Hartmann, Cizeta Medicali, Belsana Medical, Gloria Med, Zhende Medical Group, Maizi, TOKO, Okamoto Corporation, Zhejian

– Disruptive competition tops the list of industry challenges

– Revenue Monetization models, customer experience and cost of business making.

– Top innovative drivers, Strategic moves etc.

KEY BENEFITS

– Major countries in each region are mapped according to Compression Stockings business revenue.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– The report includes an in-depth analysis of current research and industrial developments within the Compression Stockings market.

– Key players and their key developments in the recent years are listed.

Significant Key Features Highlights of The Reports

Detailed Overview Of Compression Stockings industry

Changing Market Dynamics of The Industry

In-Depth Market Segmentation by Type, Application Etc.

Historical, Current and Projected Market Size in Terms of Volume & Value

Recent Industry Trends and Developments

Competitive Landscape Of Compression Stockings Market

Strategies of Key Players and Product Offerings

Potential and Niche Segments/Regions Exhibiting Promising Growth

