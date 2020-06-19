Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Report 2020 with Coronavirus (Covid19) Effect Analysis | 3M, Nitto Denko, Henkel

As we’re rapidly approaching the middle of the year, it’s a great time to look ahead at where we’re going and the Automotive Adhesive Tapes market Trends we’re likely to see more of in 2020. This report will look in more detail at some of the specific trends to look out for.

“Automotive Adhesive Tapes are kind of performance pressure sensitive adhesive tapes provide durable bonds for foam fabrication to keep vehicles quiet and airtight.

Interior was the largest application segment in 2016, the proportion is about 52.5%. It is expected to witness strong gains over the forecast period on account of rising usage in interior mounting and cable mounting. Furthermore, adhesive tapes provide strong bonding while reducing weight as compared to metal fasteners, which will fuel its demand in interior Application. Moreover, tapes are used under bonnet protection of cables & pipes, for the reduction of vibration & noise and sealing of cavities vehicle doors against dust & moisture.

North America region is the largest supplier of Automotive Adhesive Tapes, with a production market share nearly 29.8% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Automotive Adhesive Tapes, enjoying production market share nearly 25.4% in 2016.

North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 27.6% in 2016. Following North America, China is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 25.5%.

Market competition is intense between top 3. 3M, Nitto Denko, Henkel, etc. are the leaders of the industry. They hold the key technologies and patents, with high-end customers. They have formed global market channel of the industry. However, with the future expanding market, there will be more manufacturers in the future.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Automotive Adhesive Tapes 3900 market in 2020.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: Automotive Adhesive Tapes Industry

Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends. It allows you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The Automotive Adhesive Tapes industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the game-changing strategic analysis of the key factors driving the market. The report includes the forecasts by 2020-2028, analysis by 2014-2019, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share predictions and profiles of the top Automotive Adhesive Tapes industry players.

GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE ADHESIVE TAPES INDUSTRY SCOPE & TARGET WITH KEY FINDINGS / OBJECTIVES

1. The coronavirus Outbreak: Implications for Automotive Adhesive Tapes market

Market.biz has found that the economic and market impacts of coronavirus may be much larger than those of the 2003 SARS virus. The ongoing spread of the new coronavirus has become one of the biggest threats to the global Automotive Adhesive Tapes business.

“From an business perspective, the key issue is not just the number of cases of COVID-19, but the level of disruption to Automotive Adhesive Tapes business from containment measures.”

For that reason, we have analysed covid-19 implications on worldwide Automotive Adhesive Tapes industry in this study.

2. Expect at least one Y-o-Y reasonable market move or more by 2028

Instead, that impending major uptrend failed to arrive on schedule because of coronavirus pandemic, but the Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes market ran higher without posting any sharp declines and surely sees peaks in years to come.

3. The Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Key Business Segments Growth & % Share May See a Paradigm Shift

Type–

PVC Adhesive Tapes

Paper Adhesive Tapes

PP Adhesive Tapes

Other

Application–

Interior

Exterior

Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa.

4. Trade dispute will continue, who is staying up in Competition

Negotiations between the US and China will continue in 2020, shaping all the uncertainty and worry-making still some emerging players are tapping highest growth rate and establishing its market share whereas reliable giants of Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes industry still tuned with their strategic moves to challenge all competition.

How Key Players of the Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market are Identified and what all Scenarios are considered while profiling players such as-

3M, Nitto Denko, Henkel, Tesa, ORAFOL Europe, IPG, Lohmann, Avery Dennison, Scapa, Shurtape, Lintec, Teraoka Seisakusho, GERGONNE

– Disruptive competition tops the list of industry challenges

– Revenue Monetization models, customer experience and cost of business making.

– Top innovative drivers, Strategic moves etc.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market”

144- Number of Tables and Figures.

119- Pages.

KEY BENEFITS

– Major countries in each region are mapped according to Automotive Adhesive Tapes business revenue.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– The report includes an in-depth analysis of current research and industrial developments within the Automotive Adhesive Tapes market.

– Key players and their key developments in the recent years are listed.

And More….

Significant Key Features Highlights of The Reports

Detailed Overview Of Automotive Adhesive Tapes industry

Changing Market Dynamics of The Industry

In-Depth Market Segmentation by Type, Application Etc.

Historical, Current and Projected Market Size in Terms of Volume & Value

Recent Industry Trends and Developments

Competitive Landscape Of Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market

Strategies of Key Players and Product Offerings

Potential and Niche Segments/Regions Exhibiting Promising Growth

