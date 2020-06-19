Global Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Report 2020: Global Methodology, Research Findings, Size And Forecast To 2026

Automated Test Equipment Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 5.14 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR of 3.65% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) is a machine that uses automation and control systems to detect faults and performs tests on devices. The device on which the test is performed is known as under Test (DUT) or Unit under Test (UUT). ATE can be used to test hardware, software, semiconductors, or electronics. ATE provides quick results, and helps in quickly determining any defects or faults in a particular device. It helps in saving manufacturing costs and prevents he introduction of any device with faults in the market.

Market Analysis by Segmentation

By Type of Test Equipments

Memory

Non-memory

Discrete

Test Handlers

By Component

Industrial PCs

Mas Interconnect

Handler/Prober

By Application

Defence

Consumer Electronics

IT & Telecommunications

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

Geographic Segmentation

North America

South America

Middle east and Africa

Asia and Pacific Region

Competitive landscape

Global automated test equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automated test equipment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Company Coverage of Automated Test Equipment market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):

Virginia Panel Corporation, MAC Panel Company, Xcerra Corporation, National Instruments., SPEA S.p.A., Western Digital Corporation, ADVANTEST CORPORATION, Star Informatics Pvt. Ltd, Astronics Corporation., Roos Instruments, Inc., CHROMA ATE INC., SAMSUNG, Test Research, Inc., ANRITSU CORPORATION., Exicon Group, Aemulus Corporation, Marvin Test Solutions, Inc., Danaher., STAr Technologies Inc., amongst others.

Market Drivers:

Growing need for cost-effective testing method drives the demand for this market

Rising complexities in product design accelerates the demand for sophisticated texting methods to ensure reliability and standardised results

Advancements in technology, including advanced design-for-test and adaptive testing

Rising demand for consumer electronics and increased penetration of smartphones, with developments such as LTE, 4G, and 5G in smartphones

Rising demand from the automobile sector due to the increasing electronic use in this sector

Increased demand for ATE’s in the defence sector to ensure to efficient functioning of equipments and optimal performance

Innovations and increased applicability of IoT in various sectors leading to automation enhances the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Automated Test Equipments are relatively expensive hinders its growth

Low profits margins due to stiff competition and rivalry restrains the growth of this market

Key questions answered in Automated Test Equipment Report:

What will the Automated Test Equipment market size and the growth rate be in 2026?

What are the latest market trends impacting the growth of the Automated Test Equipment market?

Who are the global topmost manufacturers of Automated Test Equipment industry: Company Outline, Product Specification and Major Types Analysis, Market Performance, Sales Market, Contact Information?

What are the types and applications of Automated Test Equipment? What is the market share of each type and application?

What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Automated Test Equipment? Up Stream Industries Analysis, Raw Material and Suppliers, Equipment and Suppliers, Manufacturing Analysis, Manufacturing Process, Manufacturing Cost Structure, Manufacturing Plants Distribution Analysis, Industry Chain Structure Analysis

What is the global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of Automated Test Equipment?

What are the Automated Test Equipment market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Automated Test Equipment Industry?

