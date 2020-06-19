Fabric Softener and Conditioners Market 2020-2026 Advance Study Focusing On Market Analysis- Reckitt Benckiser, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, LG Household & Health Care etc

Fabric Softener and Conditioners Market Business Insights and Updates:

The latest Market report by a Data Bridge Market Research with the title [Global Fabric Softener and Conditioners Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 ] . The new report on the worldwide Fabric Softener and Conditioners Market is committed to fulfilling the necessities of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the Market. The various providers involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

Fabric softeners & conditioners are specialised consumer goods that are chemically produced for laundry purposes. They are either manufactured with natural/organic materials or through conventional means, i.e. chemically/synthetically. These products are generally used to soften the fabric after the detergents have washed the clothes, retaining the softness of the fabric and renewing the fragrance. They promote the natural fabric’s smoothness and renew their age making them more sustainable for usage in longer period of time.



The study considers the Fabric Softener and Conditioners Market value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Major Market manufacturers covered in the Fabric Softener and Conditioners Market are:

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc; Henkel AG & Co. KGaA; LG Household & Health Care Ltd.; Procter & Gamble; Dropps; Colgate-Palmolive Company; Marico; Kao Corporation; The Clorox Company; Unilever; Seventh Generation, Inc.; Lion Corporation; Ecover; Godrej Consumer Products Limited; AlEn USA; S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.; Norfil; Church & Dwight Co., Inc.; Melaleuca Inc. and Pigeon Home Products Corporation

By Product Type

Fabric Softener Liquid Sheets Sprays Tablets Dryer Bars

Fabric Conditioners Rinse Cycle Fabric Softeners (RCFS) Dryer Sheets



By Application

Residential

Commercial Laundry Services Textile Industry Hospitality Industry Others



By Distribution Channel

Store-Based Retail Exclusive Brand Outlets Multi-Brand Outlets Supermarkets Others

Non-Store Retail Online/E-Commerce Teleshopping



By Nature

Organic

Conventional

Based on regions, the Fabric Softener and Conditioners Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Driver:

Benefits associated with the usage of products such as wrinkle-free clothes, enhanced sustainable color & fragrance, better softness and overall comfort to the wearer of clothes; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increase in the number of women population employed in the working environment resulting in rise of demand for better laundry products and systems; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraint:

Lack of usage of these products from the millennial population globally; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the effects of these products on the environment and water bodies; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Unilever announced that they had completed the acquisition of Quala’s beauty & personal care and home care product brands. This acquisition further expands the brands and products available to Unilever also expanding their presence in providing consumer goods globally.

In September 2016, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA announced that they had completed the acquisition of The Sun Products Corporation which will help to promote the standing of Henkel in laundry products for the North American region. They will also be able to expand their laundry-based brands and products.

Key Benefits for Fabric Softener and Conditioners Market:

In-depth analysis of the Marketis conducted by constructing Market estimations for the key Market segments between 2020 and 2026. The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging Fabric Softener and Conditioners Market trends and dynamics.

Key Marketplayers within the Market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

Extensive analysis of the Marketis conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top manufacturers within the Market

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa )

