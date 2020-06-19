Body Shaper Market is Thriving with Rising Latest Trends by 2026 | Top Players- Spanx, Inc., Jockey International, Inc., Belly Bandit, Nike, Inc., Under Armour Inc., PUMA SE, Ann Chery, Hanesbrands Inc., Spiegel LLC, Marks & Spencer plc

Global body shaper market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 3.6 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Global Body Shaper Market Professional Key Players: Spanx, Inc., Jockey International, Inc., Belly Bandit, Nike, Inc., Under Armour Inc., PUMA SE, Ann Chery, Hanesbrands Inc., Spiegel LLC, Marks & Spencer plc, Rago Shapewear, Body Hush.

Global Body Shaper Market Segmentation:

The global Body Shaper market is segmented on the basis of technology, products, services, and applications. The segmentation is intended to give the readers a detailed understanding of the global market and the essential factors comprising it. This allows giving a better description of the drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities. It also notes down socio-economic factors that are impacting the trajectory of the global Body Shaper market.

By Type: Tops Shapers, Bottoms Shapers, Waist Shapers, Shaping Bodysuits

By Control Type: Firm Control, Light Control, Medium Control, Tummy Control

By Material: Cotton, Polyester, Nylon, Others

By Distribution Channel: E-Commerce, Retail Store, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialty Stores

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of internet and the rising penetration of e-commerce is driving the market growth

Rise in the income of population is helping the growth of the market

Increasing consumer preference for branded products is propelling the market growth

Market Restraints:

Adaptability of online platforms is hindering the market growth

High cost of raw materials and finished products is restricting the growth of the market

Major Industry Experts: Spanx, Inc., Jockey International, Inc., Belly Bandit, Nike, Inc., Under Armour Inc., PUMA SE, Ann Chery, Hanesbrands Inc., Spiegel LLC, Marks & Spencer plc, Rago Shapewear, Body Hush..

Increasing Disposable Income

