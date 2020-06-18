TODDLER WEAR MARKET OUTLOOK, COMPETITIVE STRATEGIES AND GLOBAL REVIEW 2020-2026| CARTER’S, INC.; THE TRENDY TODDLERS; ADIDAS AG; BENETTON GROUP; THE GAP, INC.; NIKE, INC.; MOTHERCARE PLC; GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR SRL; COTTON ON GROUP; DIESEL SPA; DOLCE&GABBANA

Toddler Wear Market: Inclusive Insight

The Toddler Wear Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this Global Toddler Wear market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology.

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Carter’s, Inc.; The Trendy Toddlers; adidas AG; Benetton Group; The Gap, Inc.; Nike, Inc.; Mothercare Plc; Gildan Activewear SRL; Cotton On Group; Diesel SpA; DOLCE&GABBANA; Hanesbrands Inc.; Ralph Lauren; H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB; Okaidi; The Children’s Place; Catimini; Inditex; Rock Your Baby among others.

Global toddler wear market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 301.21 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising birth rate worldwide

Market Definition: Global Toddler Wear Market

Toddler wear are the category of apparel, footwear and accessories manufactured keeping in mind to protect the toddler which are described as children who are aged between twelve to thirty six months. These clothes are generally really trendy, protective and highly stylish. These clothes are generally of very high quality and free of any harmful substances added during the production process due to the sensitive skin and high care required for toddlers.

Market Drivers:

Presence of wide variations in clothing categories and products is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising volume of products experiencing premiumization is expected to propel the market growth due to increasing levels of disposable income amongst consumers

Increasing endorsements from celebrities along with utilization of children fashion models; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Significant utilization of social media marketing practices along with availability of specialized categories for children and infant clothing in retail stores also acts as a market driver

Market Restraints:

Availability of various unorganized local players that are able to offer low cost apparel will restrict the growth of this market

Large costs associated with these products making it inaccessible to a number of consumer groups; this factor is expected to hinder the market growth

Segmentation: Global Toddler Wear Market

By Product

Apparel

Footwear

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Increasing Disposable Income

