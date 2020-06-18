TELECOM SERVICE ASSURANCE MARKET 2020 COMPARATIVE SCENARIO AND EXPANSION STRATEGIES | NOKIA, ACCENTURE, ORACLE, ZTE CORPORATION, CISCO SYSTEMS INC., TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LIMITED, IBM CORPORATION

Telecom Service Assurance Market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. In telecommunications, service assurance is the implementation by a Communications Service Provider (CSP) of policies and procedures to guarantee that services provided through networks fulfill a pre-set standard of service quality for an ideal subscriber experience.

Telecom Service Assurance Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2020-2027). Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Telecom Service Assurance market are Broadcom, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, NEC Technologies India Private Limited, Nokia, Accenture, Amdocs, Comarch SA, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, IBM Corporation, MYCOM OSI, NETSCOUT, Oracle, Spirent Communications, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, TEOCO Corporation, VIAVI Solutions Inc., ZTE Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., JDS Worldwide Corp among others.

Global Telecom Service Assurance Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers: Telecom Service Assurance Market

Increasing number of consumers opting for devices that offer connectivity, fosters the growth of the market

Ability to measure the performance of a service and Quality of Service (QoS), is helping the market to grow

Need for high optimization and increased cost savings, is fueling the growth of the market

Voluminous increase in the number of subscribers, is driving the growth of the market

Market Restraints: Telecom Service Assurance Market

Data privacy issues, hinders the growth of the market

Resistance to adoption of new technologies, restraints the market growth

Conflict to modify organizations, hampers the growth of the market

Telecom Service Assurance Market Development

Inflexion announced the acquisition of MYCOM OSI in November 2018. This acquisition will help the company to enhance their business and will also allow them to use advanced solutions which will automate their network management and will decrease their operational & capital costs. With this, the Inflexion will also expand their global reach and strengthen their market position.

Telecom Service Assurance Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research the telecom service assurance market in developing regions is witnessing a growth in terms of its adoption rate, due to increasing number of cellular/mobile subscribers, rising implementation of SDN & NFV, growing demand for better customer experience & improves service quality and increasing adoption of connected devices.

Global Telecom Service Assurance Research Methodology

Data Bridge Market Research presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The data thus presented is comprehensive, reliable, and the result of extensive research, both primary and secondary. The analysts have presented the various facets of the market with a particular focus on identifying the key industry influencers.

Important Features of the Global Telecom Service Assurance Market Report:

1) What all companies are currently profiled in the report?

List of players that are currently profiled in the report- Broadcom, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, NEC Technologies India Private Limited, Nokia, Accenture, Amdocs, Comarch SA, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, IBM Corporation, MYCOM OSI, NETSCOUT, Oracle, Spirent Communications, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, TEOCO Corporation, VIAVI Solutions Inc., ZTE Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., JDS Worldwide Corp among others.

** List of companies mentioned may vary in the final report subject to Name Change / Merger etc.

2) What all regional segmentation covered? Can specific country of interest be added?

Currently, research report gives special attention and focus on following regions:

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.

** One country of specific interest can be included at no added cost. For inclusion of more regional segment quote may vary.

3) Can inclusion of additional Segmentation / Market breakdown is possible?

Yes, inclusion of additional segmentation / Market breakdown is possible subject to data availability and difficulty of survey. However a detailed requirement needs to be shared with our research before giving final confirmation to client.

** Depending upon the requirement the deliverable time and quote will vary.

Global Telecom Service Assurance Market Segmentation:

By Solution

Software Probe Monitoring Fault and Event Management Quality and Service Management Network Performance Monitoring Workforce Management Others

Services Professional Services Planning and Consulting Services Operation and Maintenance Services System Integration Services Others Managed Services



By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

SMES

By Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

Hosted

The Goal Of The Report: The main goal of this research study is to provide a clear picture and a better understanding of the market for research report to the manufacturers, suppliers, and the distributors operational in it. The readers can gain a deep insight into this market from this piece of information that can enable them to formulate and develop critical strategies for the further expansion of their businesses.

Key Pointers Covered in the Telecom Service Assurance Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Size

Market New Sales Volumes

Market Replacement Sales Volumes

Market Installed Base

Market By Brands

Market Procedure Volumes

Market Product Price Analysis

Market Shares in Different Regions

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Market Upcoming Applications

Market Innovators Study

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

To comprehend Global Telecom Service Assurance market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Telecom Service Assurance market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America – U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe : U.K, France, Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain, etc.

Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia etc.

South America – Brazil, Argentina, etc.

Middle East & Africa – Saudi Arabia, African countries etc.

How will the report help new companies to plan their investments in the Telecom Service Assurance market?

The Telecom Service Assurance market research report classifies the competitive spectrum of this industry in elaborate detail. The study claims that the competitive reach spans the companies of .

The report also mentions about the details such as the overall remuneration, product sales figures, pricing trends, gross margins, etc.

Information about the sales & distribution area alongside the details of the company, such as company overview, buyer portfolio, product specifications, etc., are provided in the study.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2026 and what will the growth rate be

What are the key market trends?

What is driving Telecom Service Assurance Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in Market space?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Telecom Service Assurance Market ?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Telecom Service Assurance Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Telecom Service Assurance market? Get in-depth details about factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

