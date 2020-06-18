SMART PACKAGING MARKET 2020 BUSINESS OUTLOOK AND SCENARIO – 3M, SEALED AIR, BEMIS COMPANY, INC., POINT FIVE PACKAGING, LLC, MOCON DENMARK HOLDING APS, PRAXAIR TECHNOLOGY, INC., AMCOR PLC, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, R.R. DONNELLEY & SONS COMPANY, STORA ENSO, DUPONT DE NEMOURS

Smart Packaging Market: Inclusive Insight

The Smart Packaging Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this Global Smart Packaging market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology. Reports put together a brief analysis of the factors affecting the growth of the current business scenarios in various areas. Important information relating to the size of the industry analysis, sharing, application, and statistics summed up in the report to present the ensemble prediction. In addition, this report includes an accurate competitive analysis of major market players and their strategies during the projection period.

Major Players such as 3M, Sealed Air, Bemis Company, Inc., Point Five Packaging, LLC, Mocon Denmark Holding ApS, Praxair Technology, Inc., Amcor plc, Avery Dennison Corporation, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, Stora Enso, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., American Thermal Instruments, Crown, Ampacet Corporation, Multisorb, Timestrip UK Ltd., ULMA Group, WestRock Company, UPM, LCR Hallcrest.

Global Smart packaging market is expected to be witnessing market growth at a potential rate of 6.58% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Smart Packaging Industry

Increasing demands for temperature controlled packaging solutions from the food & beverages and pharmaceutical industries due to their temperature sensitive contents, high awareness rate amongst the global population regarding the importance of maintaining food safety & quality and a number of technologically advanced innovations presented by the major market players are expected to enhance the growth potential for smart packaging market in the forecasted period of 2020 to 2027.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

By Type: Active Packaging, Intelligent Packaging, Interactive Packaging, Controlled Permeability Packaging, Modified Atmosphere Packaging

By Packaging Technology: Indicators, Sensors, Data Carriers

By Packaging Functionality: Protection, Containment, Communication, Convenience

By End Use Vertical: Food, Beverage, Healthcare, Personal Care, Automotive, Logistics

