SMART AIR PURIFIER MARKET POSITIVE OUTLOOK, REVENUE GENERATION & LEADING MANUFACTURERS: XIAOMI, DYSON, KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., SMART AIR FILTERS PVT LTD, AMERICAIR CORPORATION, WOONGJIN COWAY

The Smart Air Purifier Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this Global Smart Air Purifier market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology.

Players included are Xiaomi, Dyson, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Smart Air Filters Pvt Ltd, Americair Corporation, Woongjin Coway, Honeywell, SHARP CORPORATION, LG Electronics, Blueair, Whirlpool, Alencorp, Holmes Products, Levoit, Winix.

Global smart air purifier market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 12.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Global Smart Air Purifier Market Segmentation:

By Geography: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

By Type: Whole-House Air Cleaners, Whole-House Air Filters, Portable Air Purifiers

By Component: Solution, Services

By Function: Dust Collecting, Fume & Smoke Collectors, Others

By Technique: HEPA, TSS, UV, Ionizer Purifiers, Activated Carbon Filtration, Others

By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Others

By Distribution Channel: Aftermarket, OEM

Global Smart Air Purifier Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Increasing awareness amongst the consumers regarding the various benefits associated with air purifiers will also boost this market growth

High prevalence of chronic airborne diseases globally acts as a market driver

Growing concerns amongst the various individuals of world regarding the various health concerns amid high levels of smoke, fumes and pollution; this factor is also expected to foster growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of awareness and information regarding the availability of smart air purifiers is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Large levels of costs associated with these products’ establishment and maintenance; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the emission of ozone from these products will hamper the market growth

