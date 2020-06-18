MATCHA TEA MARKET WILL EXPAND EXPONENTIALLY BY 2027| HEAPWELLSUPERFOODS, CHA CHA MATCHA, ITO EN, LTD., THE AOI TEA COMPANY, MARUSHICHI SEICHA CO., LTD., AIYA – THE TEA, MARUKYU KOYAMAEN, ADAGIO TEAS

Matcha Tea Market: Inclusive Insight

The Matcha Tea Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this Global Matcha Tea market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology.

market size and share of Major Players such as HeapwellSuperfoods, Cha Cha Matcha, ITO EN, LTD., The AOI Tea Company, Marushichi Seicha Co., Ltd., Aiya – THE TEA, Marukyu Koyamaen, adagio teas, Yanoen, Aichi Quality, DōMatcha, Encha, Tenzo Tea, Nature’s Way, Nestlé, Unilever.

Global matcha tea market is expected to register a steady growth rate of 4.60% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Matcha Tea Industry

Market Drivers:

Significant presence of antioxidants and other nutrients helping promote metabolism and improving calorie burn-off; this factor is expected to boost the market growth

Combination of caffeine and theanine provides a more gentle energy boost that energizes the body while improving the relaxation; this factor also acts as a driving factor

Market Restraint:

Concerns regarding a number of side-effects associated with the over-consumption of matcha tea is the major factor restricting the market growth

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

By Raw Material: Organic, Conventional

By Type of Usage: Drinking-Use, Additive-Use

By Type: Traditional, Unsweetened, Sweetened, Flavoured

By Product: Powder, RTD Beverage, Instant Premixes

By Grade: Classic, Ceremonial, Culinary

By Applications: Drinking Tea, Pastry, Ice Cream, Beverages

By Distribution Channels: Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, Online Sales

Top Players in the Market are: HeapwellSuperfoods, Cha Cha Matcha, ITO EN, LTD., The AOI Tea Company, Marushichi Seicha Co., Ltd., Aiya – THE TEA, Marukyu Koyamaen, adagio teas, Yanoen, Aichi Quality, DōMatcha, Encha, Tenzo Tea, Nature’s Way, Nestlé, Unilever.

