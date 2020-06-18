HOME TEXTILES MARKET GAINING POPULARITY IN FORTHCOMING YEARS 2020-2028, LEADING PLAYERS – WELSPUN, SUNVIM GROUP CO., LTD., SHANGHAI LUOLAI HOME TEXTILE CO., LTD., AMERICAN TEXTILE COMPANY, SPRINGS GLOBAL LIMITED, TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL

The Home Textiles Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this Global Home Textiles market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology. Reports put together a brief analysis of the factors affecting the growth of the current business scenarios in various areas. Important information relating to the size of the industry analysis, sharing, application, and statistics summed up in the report to present the ensemble prediction. In addition, this report includes an accurate competitive analysis of major market players and their strategies during the projection period.

market size and share of Major Players such as Welspun, Sunvim Group Co., Ltd., Shanghai LUOLAI Home Textile Co., Ltd., American Textile Company, Springs Global Limited, Tempur Sealy International, Inc., Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC, LOFTEX, Bombay Dyeing, Trident Group, Hollander Sleep Products, LLC, Franco Manufacturing Company, Inc., Violet home textile Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond.

Global Home textiles market is expected to reach USD 146.23 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 4.70% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Home Textiles Industry

Growing economic development leading to rise in income level of the people will accelerate the market growth.

Rising urbanisation trends owing to improve the standard of living of the population will also drive the growth of the market.

Increasing investment in the infrastructure will influence the market growth in the forecast period.

Growing awareness regarding the benefits of the stylish home textile is another factor that will uplift the growth of the market.

Increasing number on e-commerce websites will help in fuelling the growth of the market.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

By Product : Bed Linen, Bath Linen, Kitchen Linen, Upholstery, Floor

By Distribution Channel: Speciality Stores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Online, Other

By End-User: Residential, Commercial

Top Players in the Market are: Welspun, Sunvim Group Co., Ltd., Shanghai LUOLAI Home Textile Co., Ltd., American Textile Company, Springs Global Limited, Tempur Sealy International, Inc., Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC, LOFTEX, Bombay Dyeing, Trident Group, Hollander Sleep Products, LLC, Franco Manufacturing Company, Inc., Violet home textile Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond.

Increasing Disposable Income

Rising disposable income of the population is believed to positively impact the growth of the smart furniture over the forecast period. Further, changing lifestyle of the people such as increasing preference for smart furniture is anticipated to intensify the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

However, high cost of Professional Footwear products is one of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

