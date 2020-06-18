Furfural Solvent Market 2020-2027: Demand, Industry Overview, Segments and Competition DOW, BASF SE, Transfurans Chemicals Penn Specialty ChemicaL, Alchem Chemical

Global Furfural Solvent Market By Raw Material (Corn Cob, Rice, Husk, Sugarcane Bagasse, Others), Application (Petroleum Refining, Agricultural Formulations, Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Others),Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Furfural Solvent Market

Global furfural solvent market is expected to grow at a rate of 16.6% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Furfural Solvent report analyses the growth, rising demand for efficient optical devices in all end-user industries on a wider range.

Furfural solvent is widely used in the refineries for the extraction of butadiene, naptane and other lubricants. Fufural is also used for other extraction processes in the industries. Furfural solvent is produced by using Quaker batch process and Rosenlew continuous process. Growing demand for bio-based, eco-friendly and renewable chemicals are increasing the market growth of furfural chemicals.

This furfural solvent market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on furfural solvent market contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Furfural Solvent Market Scope and Market Size

Furfural solvent is segmented on the basis of product and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of raw material, the furfural solvent market is segmented into corn cob, rice, husk, sugarcane bagasse and others.

On the basis of application, the furfural solvent market is segmented is segmented into petroleum refining, agricultural formulations, paints & coatings, pharmaceuticals and others.

Global Furfural Solvent Market Country Level Analysis

Furfural solvent market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, raw material and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the furfural solvent market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

The growing demand of non-toxic, non-volatile fluids and solvents in oil, petrochemical and other industries is boosting the market growth of furfural solvent market.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Furfural Solvent Market Share Analysis

Furfural solvent market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to furfural solvent market.

The major players covered in furfural solvent market are DOW, BASF SE, Transfurans Chemicals Penn Specialty ChemicaL, Alchem Chemical, Goodrich Sugar & Chemical Illovo Sugar, Xing Tai Chunlei Furfural Alcohol, Teijing North Furfural, The Good Scents, Linzi Organic Chemical, Alchem Chemical Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.