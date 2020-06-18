FISHING RODS MARKET OUTLOOK, COMPETITIVE STRATEGIES AND GLOBAL REVIEW 2020-2026| TIEMCO LTD., TICA FISHING TACKLE., ST. CROIX RODS, SHIMANO INC, POKEE FISHING TACKLE

Fishing Rods Market: Inclusive Insight

The Fishing Rods Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this Global Fishing Rods market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology.

Players included are TIEMCO Ltd., TICA FISHING TACKLE., St. Croix Rods, SHIMANO INC, POKEE FISHING TACKLE, Ryobi Limited., Preston Innovation, AFTCO, SAGE, Pure Fishing, Inc., S.C. ADDYA & CO. PVT. LTD., R. L. Winston Rod Company, Guangdong Viva Fishing Tackle Industry Co., Ltd, JiuYu Fishing Tackle Co., Ltd., Cashion Fishing Rods, Kistler Custom Fishing Rods, American Pride Fishing Products, Moonshine Rod Company., Vision Group Ltd, Rawson Fishing.

Global fishing rods market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 4.82% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.

Global Fishing Rods Market Segmentation:

By Geography: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

By Product: Spinning Rods, Fly Fishing Rods, Casting Rods, Others

By Raw Material: Bamboo, Fiberglass, Carbon Fiber, Others

By Application: Competitive Casting, Recreational, Commercial, Other

By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

Global Fishing Rods Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Increasing number of angling competitions worldwide will accelerate the market growth

Rising fishing centered vacations acts as a market driver

Growing trend of ice fishing is also expected to enhance the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Strict government rules and regulations associated with the fishing will hamper the market growth

Rising awareness about the destruction caused by fishing; this factor will also restrain the market growth

