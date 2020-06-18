Ethernet Storage Fabric Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate, Forecast to 2026 Arista Networks, Inc.; Juniper Networks; Intel Corporation; Dell Inc.; FUJITSU; Cisco Systems

Global Ethernet Storage Fabric Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global Ethernet Storage Fabric Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Market Analysis: Global Ethernet Storage Fabric Market

Global ethernet storage fabric market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2.73 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the overall growth of virtualization technologies and their availability in the industry.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global ethernet storage fabric market are Mellanox Technologies; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Arista Networks, Inc.; Juniper Networks; Intel Corporation; Dell Inc.; FUJITSU; Cisco Systems, Inc; Microsemi; Lenovo; Vcinity; Apeiron Data Systems; Argo Technologies East; Broadcom; American Megatrends International LLC among others.

Conducts Overall Global Ethernet Storage Fabric Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Ethernet Storage Fabric Market By Type (Hardware, Software), Devices (Switches, Adapters, Controllers), Switching Port (10-25GbE, 40-50GbE, 100GbE & Above), Storage Type (Block Storage, File Storage, Object Storage, HCI), Application (Enterprise Data Center, Cloud Service Provider Data Center, Telecommunications, Government, Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Power & Utilities, Manufacturing & Processing, Mining, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Ethernet Storage Fabric Market

Ethernet storage fabric is a connectivity technology, designed to provide high levels of efficiency and rapid networking. This technology is based on the rapid connectivity features of Ethernet, combined with the availability of high performing storage components. This technology is optimal for handling high amounts of data transfers with very low latency rate making it an ideal solution for hyper-converged infrastructure and large-scale enterprises.

Market Drivers:

Rapid increase in the rate of preference for Ethernet storage fabric technology; this factor is expected to fuel the growth of the market

High demand to adopt enterprise mobility to enhance efficiency of enterprises; this factor is expected to boost this market growth

Growth in need for adopting simplified data center management services acts as a market driver

Expansion in the volume of data centers globally is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Concern regarding the resistance of various vendor organizations to adopt modern technologies; this factor is expected to hinder the market growth

Large financial costs associated with the development of this technology and associated products can also restrict the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Mellanox Technologies announced the launch of “Ethernet Cloud Fabric” (ECF) technology designed on the basis of Spectrum-2. This technology will provide the ideal platform for easy deployment in private and cloud data centers that can help achieve greater efficiency and promote better management. ECF incorporates “Ethernet Storage Fabric” (ESF) allowing for better network computing services

In February 2017, Argo Technologie SA announced the launch of various appliances that utilize “Argo Ethernet Storage Fabric” designed for delivering storage solutions for “Petascale” environments. The products launched based on this technology are “Perseus”. All of the products launched comprise of Argo’s Ethernet storage fabric technology capable of delivering high performance features

Competitive Analysis

Global ethernet storage fabric market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of ethernet storage fabric market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

What will the Global Ethernet Storage Fabric Market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

