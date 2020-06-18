Epigenetics-Based Kits Market 2020 Major Growing Factors and Top Driving Force with Leading Players – Zymo Research; Active Motif, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Promega Corporation

This Epigenetics-Based Kits Market business research report gives analysis and data according to categories such as market segments, regions, types, technology, end-user, applications and so on. The report offers the current industry data and upcoming trends of the industry, allowing the recognition of the products and end users boosting revenue growth and profitability. Moreover, this Epigenetics-Based Kits Market analysis document is structured with different graphical representations like graphs, charts, figures and diagrams with the specific arrangement of vital outlines, strategic diagrams, and illustrative figures based on reliable information to depict a correct picture of value judgement and income graphs.

Market Analysis: Global Epigenetics-Based Kits Market

Global epigenetics-based kits market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of investment being incurred on advancing the field of epigenetics industry.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global epigenetics-based kits market are Zymo Research; Active Motif, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Promega Corporation; New England Biolabs; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; PerkinElmer Inc.; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Shivom Ventures Limited; AsisChem Inc.; Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.; EpiGentek Group Inc.; BioVision Inc.; GeneTex, Inc. among others.

Market Definition: Global Epigenetics-Based Kits Market

Epigenetics-based kits are the collection of reagents, antibodies and easy to use portable components. These kits help provide the basis of products utilized in the epigenetic-based research activities. Epigenetics is the category of research focused on identification phenotype changes of genes. This helps in detection modifications in different stages of gene processing wherein the patient is exposed to various ranges of chronic stresses.

Epigenetics-Based Kits Market Drivers

Increasing volume of old-age population worldwide; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Growth in the application areas for epigenetics technology is another factor boosting the market growth

Focus of various organizations and authorities on enhancing the levels of expenditure being incurred on the research & development activities for epigenetic technology will also act as a market driver

High prevalence of target areas of applications such as chronic diseases and clinical diagnostics for these diseases will foster the market growth

Epigenetics-Based Kits Market Restraints

High costs of expenditure required for the purchasing and usage of epigenetics-based kits acts as a restricting factor for this market growth

Lack of technically skilled individuals required for the successful implementation and utilization of epigenetics technology will hamper the market growth

Strict regulatory compliances present in the market for the commercialization of these products can also hinder the growth and demand of the market

Segmentation: Global Epigenetics-Based Kits Market

Epigenetics-Based Kits Market : By Product

Bisulfite Conversion Kit

ChIP Sequencing Kit

Deep Sequencing Kit

Whole Genome Amplification Kit

RNA Sequencing Kit

Immunoprecipitation Kit

5-HMC & 5-MC Analysis Kit

Others

Epigenetics-Based Kits Market : By Technology

DNA Methylation

Histone Methylation

Histone Acetylation

Large Non-Coding RNA

MicroRNA Modification

Chromatin Structures

Epigenetics-Based Kits Market : By Application

Oncology

Non-Oncology

Developmental Biology

Drug Discovery

Others

Epigenetics-Based Kits Market : By End-Users

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Epigenetics-Based Kits Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Shivom Ventures Limited announced that they had partnered with Chronomics for offering Chronomics’ “EpiPlanner Epigenetic Test” inside the Shivom’s marketplace platform. This kit will help users detect the presence of DNA methylation during various changes in the environment and lifestyle of the consumer

In April 2016, EpiGentek Group Inc. announced the launch of two new kits for identifying the levels of DNA methylation and hydroxymethylation. The kits will be integrated into the company’s “MethylFlash” product range. These kits have been upgraded in terms of accuracy, cost-effectiveness, operating capabilities, convenience and safety while maintaining various advantages and benefits of its predecessor

Competitive Analysis:

Global epigenetics-based kits market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of epigenetics-based kits market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

